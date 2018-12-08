The Charlotte Local Education Foundation, along with Fawcett Memorial Hospital, announced the finalists to be honored at the Charlotte County Golden Apple Teacher & Support Employee of the Year event.
Students, teachers, principals, and administrators make nominations for the award.
The event, planned for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, at Kings Gate Golf Club, will highlight the important contribution of CCPS support employees and teachers.
Finalist nominees include:
Support Employee of the Year Finalists
• Christy Buzzle, Sallie Jones Elementary School
• Andrew Mitchell Jr., Transportation
• Helen Phillips, Food Service
• Donita Torres, Punta Gorda Middle School
• Tammy Welch, Baker Center
Teacher of the Year finalists
• Andrea Green, Lemon Bay High School
• Michelle Jensen, Sallie Jones Elementary School
• Jodi Richards, Lemon Bay High School
• Michelle Simonik, Sallie Jones Elementary School
• Erin Taylor, Peace River Elementary School
In other education news...
Port Charlotte Middle School held a three-on-three basketball tournament to reward the students who didn’t receive a full day of in or out-of-school suspension between Oct. 17- Dec. 4.
About 760 students out of the 812 enrolled were eligible to sign up to play, or to attend.
More than 250 students attended the tournament to watch the 30 teams who signed up to play.
PCMS’s Terrier Pride PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Supports) committee sponsored the event giving away over $500 worth of prizes.
“We’re always trying to promote positive behavior and doing the right thing. The idea came up, we had a boy’s basketball team and a girl’s basketball team. The students were really into the basketball,” said Tara Whisenant, assistant principal.
“We thought ‘let’s try this’ anything to promote kids doing the right thing,” she added.
Scholarships awarded
The Peace River Corvette Club awarded two adult automotive students from Charlotte Technical College $600 scholarships Thursday.
The funds were raised from the Corvette Club’s Poker Run, which had over 85 people participate.
Fellow car clubs also participated in the Poker Run: Corvettes on the Gulf, from Cape Coral, Harbour Corvettes, from Punta Gorda, and Corvettes in Venice.
