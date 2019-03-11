From Bonita Springs to Bradenton, bicyclists of all ages will come to Punta Gorda to bike their way through the city on the weekend of March 22.
Now in its 10th year, Team Punta Gorda is holding its annual Pedal and Play in Paradise event, celebrating health and community, benefiting the fight against cancer, as well as some of their own initiatives.
This is the fifth year Meredith “Boots” Tolsdorf, 77, has ridden in the event. She and her husband, Dick, liked the cause for Pedal and Play.
“We both ride bikes,” Tolsdorf said. “This gives us a goal in our riding two to three times a week.”
The two-day bicycle extravaganza is being held March 22 and 23. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and TEAM PGs Bicycle Initiatives. In recent years, the local nonprofit has welcomed up to 600 riders at a time.
“We ride one day only,” Tolsdorf said. Both she and her husband participate in the 62-mile ride held on Saturday.
“If you can do 20, you can do 60. It’s all about the mindset. We’ve been cycling for maybe 10 years,” Tolsdorf said.
All rides start and finish at the Laishley Pavilions where the riders will enjoy live entertainment, a free breakfast, free lunch, free beer or wine, free ice cream and free massages.
Friday night − The City Manager’s Ride.
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. − Check-in
- 5 p.m. − City Manager’s Tour
Led by City Manager Howard Kunik, the ride is roughly 8 miles with lots of stops. The ride has been so popular in past events that they had to limit the total riders to 150 for safety.
Kunik has been leading bicycle tours of the city since 2005. The sites and the stops for the tour are not released in advance.
“This program provides the opportunity to show off projects in neighborhoods that you don’t necessarily see by driving by in a car,” said Melissa Reichert, city communications manager, on behalf of Kunik.
The Punta Gorda Police Department escorts the riders for this part of the event. Members of the city’s fire department also ride with the group on bicycles.
Saturday − Multiple Rides
- 7 a.m. − Check in begins
- 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. − Breakfast
- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. − Lunch and free beer
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. − Live music
On Saturday there’s a 10-mile Mystery Ride as well as a 15-mile, 30-mile and 62-mile ride. The shorter rides are mostly in the city. The longer rides extend into Charlotte County, including down to the Cecil Webb lake. PGPD and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office provide police presence at different points along the paths.
“In short, this is important for two reasons,” Steve Johnson said. “It’s a community building event and it’s a fundraiser for fighting cancer and improving the bicycle-friendly aspects of our city.”
A little historyFrom 2011 through 2018, Pedal and Play raised over $30,000 for LLS and over $25,000 for Team’s Bicycle Friendly initiatives, such as the Free Loaner Bike program that allows Team PG to purchase and maintain their free yellow bikes located around Punta Gorda for use by all.
“It’s a great opportunity for both locals and visitors to see what it looks like around town on a slower paced view,” said Barry Simescu of Team PG.
The Laishley Municipal Marina pavilions are located at 100 Nesbit St. in Punta Gorda. More information and registration is available at pedalandplayinparadise.com.
