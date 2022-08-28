PUNTA GORDA — TEAM Punta Gorda has announced the addition of four adult and two student directors to its board of directors.
Communications spokesperson Vicki Welsch of TEAM said “four members’ terms were up in 2022; three were up in August alone.”
She said one member whose term had expired — secretary Marianne Lilly, decided to serve for another, three-year term.
Terms run for three years with the option to serve another term.
Welsch said in certain situations in which a director might be involved in a complicated project, the board member would have the option to run for an additional one-year term.
New board members are:
• Darcy Hanley, a retired school administrator and real estate broker who is active in the Punta Gorda Rotary Club
• Craig Holt, manager of Four Points Sheraton Punta Gorda and member of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce
• Debra Hoyt, a retired high school teacher who’s active in the Punta Gorda Volunteer Police Patrol and other volunteer activities
• Jake Dye, a retired Army colonel who is an active volunteer with Isles Yacht Club, PGI Canal Advisory Committee, and the Punta Gorda Boater’s Alliance
• Colin Wilburn, a Charlotte High School senior and company commander of his school’s Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps
• Veronica Conant, a Charlotte High School junior and operations chief of the CHS Naval Junior ROTC
Welsch said Wilburn will not be able to serve on the board after he graduates as he is “trying to get into a Naval Academy” and will be moving out of the area.
She praised both Wilburn and Conant for their leadership qualities and maturity.
TEAM was founded by residents in a grassroots movement after Hurricane Charley devastated the city in 2004. The nonprofit’s mission is committed to “making the greater Punta Gorda area a great place to live, work and play.”
It focuses on a “wide variety of projects to embrace our friendly, quaint, historic waterside community,” TEAM posts on its website.
Welsch said TEAM provided input in the downtown parking garage, the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, and assisted in the architectural decision for the new Punta Gorda Library building.
