PUNTA GORDA — TEAM Punta Gorda wants to highlight the city’s wildlife with a new series of educational signs along Charlotte Harbor.
As part of a new program, the volunteer organization and its partners have placed five educational signs along the Punta Gorda Harborwalk.
“The project is called ‘Trails That Teach’,” TEAM CEO Nancy Johnson said. “The purpose of the project is to educate the public about the importance of protecting our natural resources, particularly the Charlotte Harbor estuary (where Peace River meets Charlotte Harbor Bay).”
The signs highlight the area’s bird life, large and small fish populations, oyster beds and mangrove forests
“Additionally, the signs will provide a nice amenity for the Harborwalk and other park areas,” Johnson said. “Most cities have some sort of interpretive signs along their harbor trail, and it just seemed to me something that was missing.”
The signs start at the east end of the Harborwalk, which runs from East Marion Avenue to Fishermen’s Village (1200 W. Retta Esplanade).
“There are two over there,” Johnson said.
There is another sign in Laishley Park (120 Laishley Court) and two in Gilchrist Park.
The project is a culmination of efforts from TEAM, the Peace River Audubon Society, the Nature Conservancy, the Marine Advisory Committee, local charter boat captain Ralph Allen, Punta Gorda and Mark Galloway of Lee Designs.
The signage effort was spearheaded by TEAM’s Maritime Committee, led by Bill Wood, Tom Gramza and Ann Taylor.
