What’s in store for Punta Gorda’s economic future?
Residents will get a glimpse of what can and is being done in regards to growth and development in the city at Team Punta Gorda’s Annual Community Meeting today from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the PGI Civic Association (2001 Shreve St.).
“The Annual Community Meeting is our chance to share with the community the work that we do each year,” said Team PG CEO Nancy Johnson. “This year, 548 volunteers worked on 23 committees and special projects. They are truly amazing.”
Victor Dover of Dover Kohl & Partners will be the special guest for the meeting. Dover Kohl & Partners has been hired by the city to manage the charette process that will help guide future development in Punta Gorda.
“He will say a few words (and will be there) mostly so that the community can be introduced to him, and to encourage participation in the charettes,” Johnson said.
“While Punta Gorda is the focus, there will also be discussion of economic development projects throughout the region,” Johnson said. “We will also be re-playing (as an exhibit) the virtual downtown presentation from the Journey to the Future Conference, a precursor to the development of a new city master plan.”
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Attendance is limited to 225 persons.
“After last year’s overflow crowd, the Punta Gorda fire marshal has informed us that only the first 225 attendees will be admitted,” Johnson said.
A “mix and mingle” with refreshments is also planned for 6:30 p.m.
With the theme “Economic Development is a TEAM Sport,” the meeting will focus on collaboration as an essential ingredient in economic development.
Lucienne Pears, former director of the Charlotte County Economic Development Office, and Dave Gammon, interim director, will be the featured speakers.
Pears is the newly named vice president of economic and business development at Babcock Ranch, the solar-powered community being built in southeastern Charlotte County. She joined the EDO in 2010, was named director two years ago and has played a major role in several development ventures in the county.
Gammon, formerly EDO’s business recruitment manager, has an extensive real estate and financial background. He joined the EDO in 2016.
Team PG committee chairs will be present to explain their projects from 2018.
Johnson will also outline the organization’s achievements in 2018, including the recent Journey to the Future conference.
Other efforts include “TEAM Builds,” a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build a house for a deserving family, the annual “Pedal and Play” bicycling event and the nurturing of community and school gardens for growing healthy foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.