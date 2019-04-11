TEAM Punta Gorda is hosting its first-ever “Quarter Frenzy” fundraiser tonight at the 24TwentyOne Event Center in Port Charlotte.
The raffle-style auction event begins at 6 p.m. and offers a night of fun and bargains, according to a TEAM press release.
“This is the first one of its kind that we‘ve had,” Lewis Morrissey of TEAM told the Sun. “We’re going to give it a go and keep our fingers crossed that it produces some good revenue. We could use it.”
The “Quarter Frenzy” event will offer “bargains” for participants, using only quarters to bid on prizes that are typically valued from $20 to $75. All prizes were provided by local businesses.
“I am excited about trying something new,” wrote Sandra Dressler of TEAM and organizer of the event, in an email to the Sun.
“I attended my first Quarter Frenzy for the Business and Professional Woman of Charlotte County and had a great time,” Dressler said. “It was such a fun way to raise money for a good cause. I am looking forward to seeing the reactions of tomorrow’s participants. I am feeling confident that they will feel the same way.”
How it works:
• Guests will purchase a numbered paddle ($3 each or 3 for $7).
• Guests should bring quarters for bidding.
• Each item up for bid will be displayed. A brief description, retail value, and how many quarters you will need to bid will be announced.
• Guests that want to play will give their bid (quarters) and hold up their numbered paddle or paddles.
• When all the bids are collected, the auctioneer will draw a numbered chip from the container. If the number on your paddle matches the number on the chip drawn, you’ve won that item. If the matching numbered paddle is not held up, the auctioneer will draw again, until we have a winner.
• Once we have a winner, all chips will be placed back in the container and go to the next item to be auctioned off.
The 24TwentyOne Event Center is at 2421 Tamiami Trail. The auction begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or older.
The money raised will go to support TEAMs 20 active committees, according to Dressler.
“Many of (our committees) have no funding source, so we need to supplement those committees through fundraisers,” Dressler said.
Advanced registration is not required. Participants are encouraged to bring friends and a roll or two of quarters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.