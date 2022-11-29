PUNTA GORDA — Alandra Swords was discharged from the Marine Corps with a traumatic brain injury.
While still using a cane to walk, she asked if she could volunteer with Team Rubicon.
“I wasn’t sure if I was still useful,” said the now 28-year-old volunteer instructor from Washington.
She now teaches others who come to assist in disaster areas.
“Here I am. I work with so many people from all walks of life. Once I was with a world-renowned brain surgeon. You just never know who will be with you the seven days you are deployed, but I do know they are fantastic people.”
Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves globally, before and after disasters.
There were five teams set up in the region before Hurricane Ian hit.
Just a day later, teams were assessing damage, clearing roads for first responders, tree-cutting services and electric workers. The headquarters for the team assigned to Charlotte County is at the American Legion Post 103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda.
“We have been housing members of Team Rubicon since Hurricane Ian hit us,” Post Cmdr. John Dollinger said. “We did it because Team Rubicon is a perfect fit for us to help.”
He said it has about 100,000 volunteers with 65% of them being veterans from across America.
“These ladies and gentlemen help our veterans and our community every day, not only in Charlotte County, but also in Lee, DeSoto, Volusia, Polk counties,” he said. “They tarp roofs, cut down trees, remove damaged wallboard, all at no charge to the homeowner.”
Dollinger said he helped showcase Team Rubicon when Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Punta Gorda shortly after the hurricane hit. The team went to a World War II veteran’s home.
“He didn’t have power and the house was pretty bad,” Swords said.
Dollinger said DeSantis asked what he could do to help.
“Within 45 minutes, the man had his power restored,” Dollinger said. “The governor said he wasn’t leaving until Charley had his power turned back on. The governor returned back to see how Team Rubicon was doing. They are really a great group of people from all walks of life. Some are retired police officers, firefighters and they all have the will to help others.”
Swords said nearly 500 volunteers come to the post, eat, sleep on cots and train there and then are assigned to help in neighborhoods.
For nearly five years, Michael Doyle has been training Team Rubicon “students” on chainsaw usage, reconnaissance and site surveys.
“I’ve been to Panama City after Hurricane Michael,” he said. “I’ve been to Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.”
Doyle and others drive to neighborhoods and access the damage. They report what areas need the roads cleared, what areas are hard hit and what can be done by Team Rubicon.
Once a group is assigned to help a homeowner, the tools, supplies and manpower is in place for the job.
During the one-day training, Team Rubicon students of all ages are trained to do muck work, which is tearing out damaged and moldy drywall, flooring and ceiling materials, and getting it ready for a contractor to make the repairs. All volunteers are trained on chainsaw handling.
“They get the training regardless of their background,” Swords said. “They all get the same basic training, so everyone is on the same page about how cutting is done by Team Rubicon volunteers.”
Volunteer Maggie Miller banged a hammer into drywall Monday at the American Legion Post campus while practicing mucking techniques. She was encouraged to work out any stress in her life by making holes in the practice wall.
Then she was told to put her hand in the holes and rip out the drywall. The small group was told to remember the drywall could also be wet or moldy and peel away much easier.
She and all other volunteers will be outfitted with N95 masks, gloves and tools for each job. The more pieces she removed, the better she felt about drywall removal.
“This was fulfilling,” she told the group of fellow students.
While learning how to handle a pole saw and a chainsaw, there are two qualified operators and spotter. Training is done in small groups.
“Some of these people may never have used a chainsaw or hammer before coming here,” said Naomi Toldy, mobile training field leader. “They have a willingness to learn. They train the first day and then the second day they go out to the worksite (resident’s home) and train as they do the work. By the end of the week, they have done it so many times they are confident.”
Toldy said the volunteers didn’t return to their out-of-state homes for Thanksgiving. Instead, they were invited to help muck out a home at 8:30 a.m. in Pine Island and then to the American Legion there for dinner and back to work volunteering.
“It was nice to be working alongside the team,” Toldy said. “I am usually in the headquarters so it was nice to be in the field again together pulling drywall. The homeowners, who were staying in their camper, came to watch us work.”
Toldy said a contractor from Fort Lauderdale spends his weekends volunteering with Team Rubicon.
“He could be paid for the work he’s doing but instead he’s here helping us,” she said. “It’s really about a strong group of dedicated volunteers who want to serve others.”
The group does prioritize who is helped depending on if the home is habitable, if the person is a veteran or first responder or disabled, or if they are underinsured or not insured at all. The team surveys the structure to see what it takes to get the job done.
“We’ve helped people who can’t get help from FEMA,” Doyle said. “We are currently in five counties helping until sometime in January. That doesn’t mean we won’t be asked to stay longer. It just depends if there’s still a need in the five counties.”
The team completed hundreds of jobs since Hurricane Ian brought so much damage.
Swords says she’s proud to be a part of the team. However, on Tuesday she was being sent home.
“They tell us it’s time to change our socks,” Swords said. “We have to go home, sleep in our own bed and take a little time for ourselves before being deployed again. All I know is these people are my family.”
Swords said the team had 167 veterans working together doing homes in the region on Veterans Day.
“They are the best group in the world to work with and be a part of because they love to serve,” she said.
