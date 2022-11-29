Maggie Miller

Volunteer Maggie Miller rips apart drywall Monday on the campus of the American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda while learning that aspect of her job.

PUNTA GORDA — Alandra Swords was discharged from the Marine Corps with a traumatic brain injury.

While still using a cane to walk, she asked if she could volunteer with Team Rubicon.


American Legion

Naomi Toldy, Team Rubicon mobile training and field leader, speaks to American Legion Post Commander John Dollinger inside the makeshift headquarters at the post.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments