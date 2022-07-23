PORT CHARLOTTE — When Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, and his family went to the Port Charlotte beach July 1, little did anyone realize he would soon be fighting for his life.

Caleb's aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbauer, told The Daily Sun that the family believes her nephew contracted a very rare brain-eating amoeba as he swam in the waters off Port Charlotte Beach Complex.


