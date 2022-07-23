PORT CHARLOTTE — When Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, and his family went to the Port Charlotte beach July 1, little did anyone realize he would soon be fighting for his life.
Caleb's aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbauer, told The Daily Sun that the family believes her nephew contracted a very rare brain-eating amoeba as he swam in the waters off Port Charlotte Beach Complex.
Hospital officials confirm he is under "amoeba protocol" but say little else.
Charlotte County officials came out Friday and quickly said there's no evidence of such amoeba in local waters. But hospital officials apparently told Lee County Department of Health and not Charlotte County.
His aunt said he is in critical condition.
"As of today he is stable and fighting," Elizabeth Ziegelbauer said.
Ziegelbauer brother is Caleb's father, Eric.
She said Caleb's mother Jesse Ziegelbauer "is by her son's bedside."
The family, who reside in Port Charlotte, seldom go to the beach, Ziebelbauer said.
"Caleb was in the water only a short time," she said.
His cousins and siblings also went into the water.
"By Saturday, July 9, Caleb began to have headaches and hallucinations," she said.
He ran a fever and his condition deteriorated rapidly.
His family brought him to Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, where he was diagnosed and put on "an amoeba protocol," Elizabeth Ziebelbauer said.
That was July 10.
On Friday, Charlotte County government issued a statement pushing back on the reports after a story aired about the situation on NBC-2 out of Fort Myers.
"Contrary to media reports, there have been no confirmed cases of the Naegleria fowleri amoeba in Charlotte County, according to the Department of Health Charlotte," it stated. "Under Florida law, all practitioners, health care facilities, and laboratories in Florida are required to notify the Florida Department of Health of diseases or conditions of public health significance, including Naegleria fowleri."
Mary Briggs, assistant director of strategic communications for the hospital, said the situation was reported to the Lee County Department of Health.
She would not confirm the type of amoeba, citing HIPAA rules.
Ziebelbauer said there was no other place Caleb had been swimming. There were about 30 people in the water that day. None of the other members of her family were infected by the amoeba.
"I've been here for 30 years but never thought this could happen to someone you know," she said.
According to the Center for Disease Control, Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose. This typically occurs when people go swimming and diving. The amoeba travels up the nose to the brain, where it destroys the brain tissue.
It causes an infection, brain swelling and damages its tissue, according to WebMD.
The amoeba is usually found in warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers. It can also be found in swimming pools that are poorly maintained, minimally chlorinated, and/or un-chlorinated.
The amoeba is a "heat-loving organism," the CDC writes on its website. It can be found in lake or river sediment at temperatures well below where one would find the amoeba in the water, however.
The prognosis for a Naegleria fowleri infection is bleak. Infections are very rare but the fatality rate is more than 97%, and only four people out of 154 infected with the amoeba in the United States from 1962 to 2021, have survived, according to CDC.
Anyone swimming or playing in freshwater who develop symptoms similar to those caused by other common illnesses such as bacterial meningitis, should see immediate medical care, CDC advises.
Elizabeth Ziegelbauer said she and Katie Chiet, another aunt of Caleb, have been researching the amoeba and learned that when swimming in Florida's waters, one should keep their head above the water and wear nose plugs which would prevent the amoeba from going to the brain.
Ziegelbauer said she and the rest of Caleb's family want to alert the public to this problem.
She said Florida beaches should post signs spelling out the dangers of swimming in the waters and which precautions one should take, such as wearing nose plugs and keeping the head above water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.