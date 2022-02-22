Fatal crash 2/22/22 on U.S. 41 in Murdock

Investigators work the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle which involved a bicycle and a sedan. 

PORT CHARLOTTE —  Authorities are investigating two Tuesday crashes, including a fatal wreck that killed a young teenager and a second wreck  that critically injured a man. 

The first wreck happened at 5:34 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. A spokesman for Charlotte County Fire/EMS confirmed a male patient was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Charlotte County initially described the victim as being in his 20s.

Florida Highway Patrol corrected that assessment, stating the victim was a 14-year-old Port Charlotte resident. 

According to a news release from the FHP, the teenager was riding a bicycle and attempting to cross U.S. 41 at Murdock Circle when he entered the path of a sedan driven by a 23-year-old North Port resident. 


The sedan struck the child, who was not wearing a helmet. Authorities stated he did not have a heartbeat at the scene. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. 

FHP also investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at the intersection of Cochran and Peachland boulevards, not far from the site of the first crash.  

In that 6:46 a.m. wreck, a 72-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a pickup truck west on Peachland Boulevard and approaching the red light at Cochran, the FHP reported. According to the report, the man apparently disregarded a red light and entered the path of a car driven by a 19-year-old North Port resident. 

The North Port teen had a southbound green light southbound on Cochran Boulevard, the FHP reported. 

The Port Charlotte man, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered critical injuries. The North Port woman, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries, FPH stated.  

