PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities are investigating two Tuesday crashes, including a fatal wreck that killed a young teenager and a second wreck that critically injured a man.
The first wreck happened at 5:34 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. A spokesman for Charlotte County Fire/EMS confirmed a male patient was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Charlotte County initially described the victim as being in his 20s.
Florida Highway Patrol corrected that assessment, stating the victim was a 14-year-old Port Charlotte resident.
According to a news release from the FHP, the teenager was riding a bicycle and attempting to cross U.S. 41 at Murdock Circle when he entered the path of a sedan driven by a 23-year-old North Port resident.
The sedan struck the child, who was not wearing a helmet. Authorities stated he did not have a heartbeat at the scene. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
FHP also investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at the intersection of Cochran and Peachland boulevards, not far from the site of the first crash.
In that 6:46 a.m. wreck, a 72-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a pickup truck west on Peachland Boulevard and approaching the red light at Cochran, the FHP reported. According to the report, the man apparently disregarded a red light and entered the path of a car driven by a 19-year-old North Port resident.
The North Port teen had a southbound green light southbound on Cochran Boulevard, the FHP reported.
The Port Charlotte man, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered critical injuries. The North Port woman, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries, FPH stated.
