PORT CHARLOTTE - Caleb Ziegelbauer, the 13-year-old whose family said he became infected with a brain-eating amoeba in the waters off Port Charlotte Beach complex, was flown to Chicago on  Wednesday for the next stage of his treatment.

After spending nearly 54 days at Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, he was flown to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for further treatment.


