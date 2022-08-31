PORT CHARLOTTE - Caleb Ziegelbauer, the 13-year-old whose family said he became infected with a brain-eating amoeba in the waters off Port Charlotte Beach complex, was flown to Chicago on Wednesday for the next stage of his treatment.
After spending nearly 54 days at Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, he was flown to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for further treatment.
A news release from Jet ICU, a Tampa-based air ambulance service, stated the firm provided the flight and transport at no cost and that Caleb's parents, Eric and Jesse Ziegelbauer, would accompany him on the flight.
Prior to getting on the plane, Caleb's parents appeared briefly at a news conference streamed by FOX 4.
Fighting to hold back tears, Jesse Ziegelbauer thanked those who have helped her family.
"Just know for 54 days, room 4117 was our home," she said, addressing the staff at Golisano. "It was our home and you were our family. You watched us cry, you watched us fight, and you watched us win. But more importantly, you listened, you fought alongside, and you loved."
Jesse Ziegelbauer said her family had a mantra: "Caleb is brave, Caleb is strong, Caleb is a fighter, Caleb is young, Caleb is healthy, Caleb has a brain capable of healing."
She called him their "alpha." He is the oldest of four, she said.
"He's an amazing big brother, a lover of baseball and science. He aspires to be an epidemiologist when he grows up. He's binge-watched every episode of 'House.'"
She said the family chose to have Caleb treated at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab because it's been a "No. 1 rehabilitation hospital for 31 years."
Caleb will be treated in the facility's "disorders of consciousness program," she said.
She said he is "made of pure grit and determination."
That is what they believe will help him recover and wake up from the ailment.
"We can't wait for him to share his story with you," she said. "It is only his to share."
Jesse Ziegelbauer blamed the water off the beach complex for making her son ill. He went on June 10 and July 1
Her sister, Katie Chiet, reached out to alert the public on the GoFundMe page that the brain-eating amoeba lurks in area waters.
However, state and county health officials have denied its presence.
From the beginning, it was believed Caleb contracted the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, but tests were inconclusive.
Golisano issued a statement and said, according to CDC, "it is common for Naegleria fowleri not to be initially evaluated for or detected in patients with primary amebic meningoencephalitis."
The amoeba is found in warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers.
The water off the beach complex is brackish — a mix of freshwater from the Peace and Myakka rivers and drainage coming in from Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda canals combined with seawater from the Gulf of Mexico.
If Ziegelbauer did, indeed, contract the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, he will be 1 of 5 to survive the infection from 1962 to 2021.
The road to recovery has been a long for Caleb, who underwent numerous tests, scans, intubations and sedations, according to GoFundMe posts.
One MRI scan showed damage in his brain, according to a family social media post.
He also suffered a seizure during a family visit.
A GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses had raised $65,500 as of Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.