Juan Miguel Lopez, 19, was sentenced last month to four years and six months in state prison for stealing a car, along with multiple charges from Charlotte County for grand theft, burglary and grand theft auto.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, on Feb. 1, 2016, a man reported his Ford SUV stolen.The following day, the stolen SUV was involved in a crash on Environmental Lab Road. Witnesses who lived in the area reported hearing a loud noise, and one saw five juveniles running down the road.
Shortly after, one resident said someone tried to get in her front door but it was locked. Another said someone tried to open their front door but when the resident asked "who is it?" they ran off. Their teenage daughter had reportedly gotten a text from an ex-boyfriend, who was one of five boys (including Lopez) that were believed to have been in the car.
DCSO suspected Lopez; when questioned, Lopez denied knowing anything about the stolen SUV. He refused to turn over his phone but an adult gave it to detectives. According to DCSO, Lopez texted one of the five boys on Feb. 1 saying he would come by with a stolen car. He texted another youth, saying he had gotten a "whip" (slang for stolen car).
One of the five boys involved reportedly said Lopez had been driving the SUV when it crashed.
In addition to the DeSoto County charge, Lopez is also serving time for multiple car break-ins and grand theft. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported that in February and March 2018, Lopez stole a Lexus with almost $2,500 worth of goods left inside. He is also listed as having been involved in eight car burglaries in which he, along with three other teens, stole a purse, wallet, headphones and money.
Lopez was sentenced April 8 and transferred to the Department of Corrections on April 25 to serve a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
