Police lights

ENGLEWOOD EAST - A teenage boy is in critical condition after a crash involving a golf cart Thursday evening. 

The boy, a 14-year-old resident of Covington, Louisiana, was a passenger on a golf cart driven by a 14-year-old girl. 

The girl is a resident of Port Charlotte. She received minor injuries. 

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the girl was driving the golf cart east on Alamo Avenue, near Embry Street in Englewood East.

The golf cart overturned onto its right side, according to the news release. 

Neither teen were wearing helmets nor safety belts. 

The crash remains under investigation, the news release states. 

