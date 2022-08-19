PORT CHARLOTTE — The GoFundMe page set up for 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer, thought to have been infected with a brain-eating amoeba, has encouraging news.
Katie Chiet, the boy’s aunt, noted that when Caleb was brought in and the worst-case scenario seemed possible, doctors believed he may have four days to live.
That was about 40 days ago.
“And (Wednesday), they started to talk discharge from the hospital,” she stated.
But first, Caleb needs inpatient rehabilitation, she wrote.
In an earlier interview with The Daily Sun, Caleb’s aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbauer, said he fell ill after swimming at the Port Charlotte beach July 1.
“By Saturday, July 9, Caleb began to have headaches and hallucinations,” she said.
He had a high fever, and his family brought him to Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, where he was diagnosed and put on “an amoeba protocol,” Elizabeth Ziegelbauer said.
The family said the culprit was the Naegleria fowleri amoeba which is found in warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers.
The amoeba infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose. It can also be found in swimming pools that are poorly maintained, minimally chlorinated, and/or un-chlorinated.
The amoeba literally eats brain tissue, and it is commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.”
Through his ordeal at Golisano, Caleb has endured intubations and sedations. An MRI scan shows damage in his brain, according to the post. He suffered a seizure while members of his family were visiting.
Charlotte County maintains “there have been no confirmed cases of the Naegleria fowleri amoeba in Charlotte County, according to the Department of Health Charlotte.”
In a July 28 statement, Golisano Children’s Hospital said its care team followed the recommended protocol from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for Caleb’s suspected case of primary amebic meningoencephalitis, and began treating him with the protocol July 10 — the day after he entered the hospital.
The care team sent two samples of his cerebrospinal fluid to the CDC for testing, and both tested negative for Naegleria fowleri.
The hospital said that according to the CDC, “it is common for Naegleria fowleri not to be initially evaluated for or detected in patients with PAM.”
The water off the beach complex is brackish, a mix of freshwater from the Peace and Myakka Rivers and from drainage coming in from Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda canals combined with seawater from the Gulf of Mexico. That means it contains less salt than saltwater and more salt than freshwater. The amoeba cannot survive in salty water.
A State Department of Health spokesperson in Tallahassee said in early August there were no confirmed cases of Naegleria fowleri in Florida and the last time the state had cases was in 2020, when there were two.
Earlier, Lee Health spokeswoman Mary Briggs said the hospital reported “the situation” to the Lee County Department of Health.
If the Naegleria fowleri did, indeed, infect Caleb, he will join a small group of survivors.
From 1962 to 2021, only 4 out of 154 infected with the amoeba in the U.S. have survived, according to CDC.
In her Aug. 17 post, Katie Chiet said the family is beginning to talk about Caleb’s recovery.
“After 39 days, he’s stable enough to start talking about what comes next, and that’s an incredible testament to his parents who have poured love over him, and the incredible team at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida,” she wrote. “I don’t think any of us will ever have the words to describe how grateful we are — they cared and fought for him and were humble enough to reach out to other professionals when they didn’t.”
As of Aug. 19, the GoFundMe page showed donations totaling $62,382.
Donations will go toward Caleb’s medical expenses. For more information, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/wake-up-caleb.
