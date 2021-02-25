NORTH PORT — About 40 adolescents gathered for a “Teen Talk” program at the Morgan Family Community Center on Thursday.
The program, offered quarterly by the North Port Parks and Recreation department, gives students of Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School the chance to share their opinions and ideas of what new programs they’d like to see in the community.
At Thursday’s meeting, Devon Poulos, North Port’s assistant aquatics supervisor, said there are job openings for about 30 lifeguards at the facility.
“We will pay you as you train to become a lifeguard and then we will hire you to work for the city,” Poulus said. “So if you’re a strong swimmer and you want to do this, let us know. Stop by our office or apply on the city’s website.”
Poulus also spoke about a new water polo team.
One teen asked, “What is water polo?”
Jeff Bailey, of the Southwest Florida Water Polo Organization, answered his question.
“Water polo is a game you play in the pool, but you don’t touch the bottom,” Bailey said. “It’s one of the most challenging sports you’ll ever play. It’s also one of the most fun games to play. It’s like a combination of hockey and dodge ball.”
Poulus said the team will start practicing after school in March, and he encourages everyone to check it out.
“We have an agreement with North Port High School and we’re going to start a high school water polo team there next year,” Bailey said. “So if you want to play on the team, start learning the game today.”
Other ideas that were discussed included 3-on-3 drop in basketball at the city pool, basketball after dark and a football tournament at the community center.
Jonathan Wheatley, recreation supervisor at the Morgan Family Community Center, said “Teen Talk” is a result of a idea that was brought up at a city commission meeting in 2018.
“We wanted to make sure they had a voice,” Wheatley said. “We have a very high teen membership at the community center. So we held an informal meeting and it just grew from there.”
The next teen talk is planned to take place at 4:30 p.m. on May 20.
The Morgan Family Community Center is at 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. For more information, visit www.cityofnorthport.com or call 941-429-7175.
