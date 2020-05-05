Tennis and pickle ball courts will open Friday in Charlotte County, and restaurants are now allowed to set up tables in their parking lots, county officials decided Tuesday.
Free parking ends June 1 for county beaches and boat ramps, to be replaced by a phone app. Monthly and annual passes will return then too.
Open testing for coronavirus coming up
Testing for the disease that shut down these county facilities — the coronavirus — could become as easy as driving up and asking in the near future, Health Chief Joe Pepe told the board.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said Florida is not testing its citizens as much as it could, and the state has sufficient supplies to test more.
So Charlotte County emergency management staff are working out plans for testing sites where citizens could drive in and get tested without a doctor's prescription and without having to pay. The state would foot the bill, Pepe said.
Commissioner Chris Constance said if no requirements are set for testing, these sites could be overrun by people who have no symptoms of coronavirus.
Pepe said they will advise people that if they have no symptoms, the test may not work as well, because they won't have as much secretions to collect with the nasal swab.
DeSantis also announced that the state will be doing massive antibody testing, but that will be handled differently, Pepe said. Unlike the regular test for the virus, the antibody test is a blood test that looks for evidence that someone has developed an immune response to the virus sometime in the past.
Dining in parking lots
The board voted to allow restaurants to use up to 50% of their parking lot for tables through June 4. Restaurants are currently restricted to 25% capacity in their indoor dining, but have no restrictions on outdoor seating other than social distancing to prevent infection. Restaurants have to submit a plan to the county first.
Parking by phone app at beach and boat ramp
After staff discussed the option with the commission, the county announced it will use www.parkmobile.com as the app for parking. It can be downloaded on smart phones or computers. Board members agreed with staff that the county should consider abandoning beach parking meters during the pandemic.
To protect the public and county employees from passing the virus, the county has allowed free parking at the county beach on Manasota Key and also at the Port Charlotte Beach. But the county is losing as much as $30,000 a month in parking revenue, County Administrator Hector Flores told the commission.
Swimming pools next?
Next week, commissioners said they want to review whether to reopen county-owned swimming pools.
Constance said people should use the pools for exercise only and not for sunning. He urged county staff to keep locker rooms closed.
Several citizens wrote in complaining that private community pools where they lived were closed. Commissioners explained that they do not control these private pools, but they asked the health department to offer guidelines for these communities to use.
