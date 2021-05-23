I’m pretty sure this story struck a chord with everybody who is a parent, or a grandparent.
You likely read this story and thought, “This has to be illegal.”
But it’s not.
This is a story about Zsazsa Karajman, a Venice grandparent who had custody of her two granddaughters, who are 7 and 8.
Karajman sent them to school one day, as normal, but they never came home on that day in February. That’s because the state Department of Children & Families took them away to a foster family. You see, Karajman was going to get surgery and asked if the kids could stay with somebody else for three days while she recovered.
That’s when the state basically said, “Ummmm, we know we gave you custody but because you asked for help, they need to go into a foster home, and a judge will determine down the road where they go.”
And just like that, Karajman lost her grandchildren. Our story on this focuses not only on her but also on other grandparents in Florida. Grandparents have very little rights when it comes to taking care of grandkids.
I can’t do the story justice in the space I have in this column. If you’d like to read the original, in-depth story that has been read and shared tens of thousands of times, visit: bit.ly/3fqw4tC
Let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five:
2 Man shot at Englewood Beach restaurant
Anytime there is a shooting that occurs in a public way, people want to read our story on the violence because they either heard of the shooting or they know where it happened.
That happened with our story on a shooting outside the Lock ‘N Key Restaurant, across from Englewood Beach. When we posted the story online, only 10 minutes had passed when the story started averaging hundreds of people a minute reading it.
That’s pretty astonishing when you realize that hundreds of people are online at the same time for a single story. Over time, that number accumulates to thousands, or even tens of thousands.
In this case, the story is a short one but does give the basic details. You can read it at: bit.ly/2Rl1JF1
3 Port Charlotte man, 20, dies after falling out of truck
When we received a police report that a Port Charlotte man had died after falling out of a truck, we noticed that most of the people involved were young and local.
In this situation, a 19-year-old Arcadia man was driving a modified military surplus 5-ton truck and had six passengers, at least one of whom was in the back of the truck. The passengers’ ages ranged from 16 to 20.
A 20-year-old died when he fell out of the truck as it turned. He fell out into oncoming traffic.
The full story can be read at: bit.ly/33TMC7V
4 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
This daily update has been in the Top Five exactly 58 of the past 59 weeks — more than a year. This goes to show how much coronavirus has been a part of our daily lives.
When we first published this update in March of last year, it only focused on the number of new cases in Florida each day. Then we localized it and started keeping track of the numbers in the local counties, including how many new cases we got each day. Showing that number has been the most popular feature of the daily update.
When the vaccinations started occurring, we included those numbers, too.
If you’d like to get the daily update, simply sign up for Breaking News at: YourSun.com/newsletters
5 Troopers investigating fatal crash in Port Charlotte
How often have you been driving, only to get worried as you realize you need to pass a bicyclist, or somebody on a motorized wheelchair? It’s not our own driving we are worried about. We’re worried that the other person may hit something as simple as a rock in the road and veer in front of us.
And I think that this internal fear we all have is why this story on a fatal crash ended up being the fifth most-read story last week. This crash involved a dump truck and a motorized tricycle and happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cochran Boulevard.
The 74-year-old man driving the tricycle died. The full details can be found at: bit.ly/3v7cMQE
Be careful out there — not just for yourself but for others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.