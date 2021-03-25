Teri Ashley on Thursday announced her resignation as executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
The news came in an email from Justin Brand, president of the Chamber's board of directors.
Last day on the job for Ashley will be April 16, but she plans to remain active in the community.
"I'm staying in Charlotte County for sure," she said, when reached at her home. She said she would soon decide how she can best serve in her next chapter, so to speak.
Ashley stepped into her new role as the chamber's executive director in 2019 after having served the chamber in various capacities over the years.
"I've been involved with the Chamber ever since their annual banquet in 1992-ish," she said.
Ashley served on the chamber's board of directors from 2000 to 2009 and was its board president in 2007-2008. She was a Leadership Charlotte "Hall of Fame" inductee in 2016, and she served on the Government Affairs committee from 1998 to present.
In November 2019, Ashley became executive director "just a few weeks before Covid," she said.
Over the next 16 months, Ashley was met with challenges the chamber, in its 95 years, never before experienced. Ashley said, "It was serendipitous that my business experience helped deal with Covid; normally you had to be one step ahead, but now you had to be several steps ahead" (anticipating what could impact the business health of the community).
A graduate of the University of Central Florida where she received her bachelor of arts degree in communications, Ashley held several leadership positions as the director of business development in the healthcare field.
Apparently, her business acumen helped Ashley to make it through the tumultuous months that were to come. Although the community did lose some businesses, most weathered the storm and are coming back, she said.
Due to her long-time commitment to the businesses, nonprofits and people of Charlotte County, the news of her resignation quickly spread through the community.
"Teri called me to tell me her news personally this morning," said John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. "We have enjoyed a close working partnership since she joined the Charlotte County Chamber, and I would just want to wish her well in her future endeavors."
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce president Justin J. Brand, wrote, "Although Teri's' role will be changing within the chamber family, she will still be an active member of our community; we wish Teri all the best as we look to the next chapter."
Ashley cited her accomplishments during the 16 months during which she faced unprecedented obstacles in supporting and maintaining the health of the business community. "We have continued onward and upward, receiving many wonderful comments and a tremendous amount of encouragement along the way. The board of directors and staff have a lot to be proud of, especially during a very difficult time," she said in her official statement.
She said the 16 months she served "seem so much longer than that," but she added she was satisfied she met the chamber's goals for the business community and its people, helping to guide them through a very tough time.
Ashley's own words in the annual report sum it all up: "In the face of unprecedented challenges, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce successfully celebrated 95 years of fulfilling its mission of advancing the prosperity and general welfare of its business members and the community they serve."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.