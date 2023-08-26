House of Representatives at Florida state capital

The House of Representatives at the Florida Capitol in the Statehouse in Tallahassee.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — A House Republican on Thursday proposed a constitutional amendment that would impose eight-year term limits on county commissioners.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, filed the proposal (HJR 19) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments