By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
Florida’s new texting and driving law goes into effect July 1, and here’s what you should know:
What does the law actually do? The law changes texting while driving to a primary offense, which means cops can pull you over if they see you with your phone out.
What are the loopholes? The law does not apply to anyone receiving messages related to operation or navigation of the motor vehicle, safety-related information like traffic or weather alerts, or data used primarily by the motor vehicle.
What if I’m stopped? You don’t have to hand your phone over. Law enforcement officers are required to inform you of your right to decline a search of your wireless communications device. Officers can’t access the device without a warrant, and they can’t confiscate it while waiting for a warrant. They are not allowed to obtain consent to search the device through coercion or any other improper method.
“Consent to search a motor vehicle operator’s wireless communications device must be voluntary and unequivocal,” the law states.
Anything else? The law also bans all use of handheld devices in school and construction zones. Some agencies, like Florida Highway Patrol, say they will issue warnings for texting and driving through Dec. 31, “to provide drivers with additional education of the new law.”
But some exceptions would apply in extremely dangerous driving situations, according to FHP.
The first violation for drivers is a non-moving offense with a base $30 fine with no points assessed to the driver’s record. The second violation is a moving violation with a base $60 fine and three points assessed to the driver’s record.
What law enforcement is saying:
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office: “As with any new traffic law, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office always introduces it to the community through education,” said spokesperson Katie Heck. “This will be through social media, news, and community meetings we already attend (such as neighborhood watch). Additionally, warnings will first be issued in lieu of citations to educate drivers who are observed in violation.”
Heck said the citations won’t necessarily require a search of the phone, depending on what deputies observe.
“This is a traffic infraction, and it would rely on the deputy articulating the violation in traffic court should the ticket be contested (similar to any other traffic citation),” she said.
Punta Gorda Police Department: “Our officers will enforce this law as we do any other traffic laws,” said Lt. Dylan Renz. “We do not have any plan in place at this time to change any of our practices related to traffic enforcement. Distracted driving is incredibly dangerous and we feel that this is a good step toward reducing the number of accidents in the state related to distracted driving.”
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Tom Knight wrote in a recent editorial the new law “was written with good intention,” but “is far from a solution to texting while driving and is simply not enforceable.” He stated it’s impossible for deputies to tell what people are doing on their phones, and it would be easy for drivers to close applications and delete texts before deputies approach their vehicle.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, his deputies will enforce the law “only when they can do so with 100 percent confidence.” His agency will also continue providing education on the dangers of distracted driving through social media campaigns.
North Port Police Department: “We’re looking for compliance, not to give people a hard time,” said NPPD Spokesperson Josh Taylor. “This is the latest attempt to help make our roads more safe. You would be hard pressed to find someone who thinks people are not more distracted on the roadways these days. All of our lives are at risk. We’re sure there will be some bumps along the way as far as how the law is interpreted and enforced. However, there is some precedent out there. Florida is one of the last states in the country to make texting while driving a primary offense.”
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel James Vitali said the agency is having its legal counsel put together a training bulletin about the statute for deputies. They will be doing mainly educational stops until next January, when they’ll begin writing citations, in accordance with the legislature’s guidelines.
“The legislature wants to take the time to make sure people are well educated on what this new law is before they start taking any sanctions that are going to impact people financially or through other means,” Vitali said.
While people can refuse to turn their phones over to be searched, Vitali said that’s the whole premise of the 4th Amendment and not something deputies should begrudge.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
