On Saturday, the 11th Annual Mistletoe Ball was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda. The event, hosted by the Homeless Coalition Foundation, raises funds for the Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. This year’s theme was Mistletoe Ball at Rockefeller Center.
