PUNTA GORDA — Connecting community with nature is the aim of the annual nature festival Saturday, organized by CNHEP, the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership.
Now in its 20th year, the CHNEP Nature Festival, which is free, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, in Punta Gorda.
“This festival allows us to celebrate together the splendor of our interconnected water-based ecosystems,” said Sheri Leibman, CHNEP conservation associate intern.
“We hope to promote environmental awareness and connect the public with the organizations working to protect and enhance our natural resources,” Leibman said.
THE ANIMALS
All of the animal ambassadors are located in the live animal tent.
“We will have Luna (the owl) and some of her friends as ambassadors from the Peace River Wildlife Center,” Leibman said. “Some of the other animal ambassadors we’re expecting include an alligator, a raccoon to help children learn about interactions with wildlife, an Estuarium (an educational aquarium) and even a sentinel chicken.”
THE EXHIBITS
Over 60 educational exhibits and vendors are participating in this year’s festival, compared to only around 30 last year.
“There will be a variety of speakers covering many topics and musical entertainment throughout the day,” Leibman said. “We have an activity tent filled with crafts and activities to entertain and educate children.”
Leibman said one of her favorite activities for children at the festival is the “Sustainable Fishing Clinic.”
“Children ages 4 to 14 visit four interactive stations to learn casting, knot tying, rules and regulations and stewardship to encourage sustainable fishing practices,” Leibman said. “After completing the stations, the first 200 children receive a free fishing pole and tackle.”
THE TRAILS
At 10:30 a.m. Dr. Bill Dunson, a retired biology professor from Penn State University, will lead a nature walk along the Punta Gorda Harborwalk called “Mangrove Ecology.”
“He will discuss plants, animals and the ecology of this unique Florida environment,” Leibman said. “He will also talk a little about the CHNEPs oyster restoration projects that are visible from the Harborwalk.”
THE MISSION
Part of CHNEP’s mission is to promote environmental awareness and understanding to boost public engagement and give the community resources to improve the care of the area’s natural environment, according to Leibman.
To learn more about CHNEP and their program, visit chnep.org.
