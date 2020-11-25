Happy Thanksgiving. Or maybe just, Meh Thanksgiving?
It may not be the normal Thanksgiving this year, but there are still things to be thankful for in 2020: sweatpants, remote controls — so we don't have to get up to change the channel — and good weather.
Speaking of weather, it should be beautiful today here in Southwest Florida. The National Weather Service expects it to be sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s with only a 1% chance for hurricanes and locusts.
If that's not enough to make you appreciate life in Florida, it's going to be miserable for your friends and relatives in Boston where meteorologists predict rain with highs in the low 50s and a 100% chance of someone crying in their Sam Adams over Tom Brady.
Here's what else you need to know about Thanksgiving 2020.
Is there still a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Yes, but like everything in 2020, it will be different. There will not be the traditional 2.5-mile parade route, nor will there be thousands of balloon handlers, marching bands and participants.
"Instead it will be reimagined over the course of several days as a television-only event leading up to the live Thanksgiving Day broadcast that will feature the breadth of Macy’s signature elements," states the parade's website. "On Thanksgiving Day, we will showcase our annual celebration’s signature balloons, floats, performances and herald the arrival of Santa Claus, in front of Macy’s famed flagship store on 34th Street."
In addition to COVID-19 testing and social distancing, the parade reduced the number of participants by 88% this year. There's probably still 99% too many clowns.
"A selection of Macy’s signature giant character balloons will be flown without the traditional 80-100 handlers and instead employ an innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles tested and approved by the NYC Department of Transportation and the NYPD," states the website.
What time is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The parade coverage begins at 9 a.m. on NBC.
I'm trying to inspire my Boston terrier to get out of his pajamas and off the couch. Will the dog show be on TV today?
Yes. Cosmo should be impressed by the canines prancing around with their sashaying humans at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show, which airs at noon on NBC. The competition was filmed earlier this month with no fans in the stands due to COVID-19.
I forgot marshmallows for a recipe. And turkey.
You might be out of luck. All the major grocery chains will be closed today including Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie.
If you are desperate and you're in a house of fun cereals, try taking the marshmallows out of the Lucky Charms. I'm kind of kidding here. I don't think purple horseshoes and rainbows will work well in a sweet potato casserole.
I need actual help with a recipe, you weirdo.
Easy on the name-calling … although it is Thanksgiving in 2020 so that seems to be on par with civility these days. But if you really need some cooking assistance, try one (or more) of these resources:
Butterball Hotline: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.
Sara Lee Pie Hotline: 1-888-914-1247.
Ocean Spray Holiday Helpline: 1-800-662-3263.
Do not email me your cooking questions. I can spread butter … that's about it. Mmm … butter.
Are there still Thanksgiving Day football games?
Yes (fingers crossed because … you know … it's 2020 and there's still a pandemic). The night game should be a good one as the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
The other games scheduled to take place barring any last-minute changes include:
Houston Texans at Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. on CBS.
Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. on FOX.
I'm going to see relatives who have different political views. Do you have any tips for having conversations that don't turn into fights? Due to COVID-19, we're low on bail money.
First, no politician is worth a family argument … or a trip to jail.
Second, there are plenty of other things to talk about such as TV shows, movies, social media influencers, books, recipes, future vacations, sports, cars, animals, candle scents, arts and crafts projects, Kardashians, trash collection, etc.
If someone mentions the T-word or the B-word, find a quick diversion (do not start a fire). Quickly change the topic with one of these options:
• How about those Bucs? Who would have thought Tom Brady would be the leader of the third-best pro team in Tampa?
• Do you think Carol Baskin killed her husband? You thought your family was weird, right?
• Did you know that a narwhal's tusk can contain up to 10 million nerve endings? Random fun fact.
• Did you know that President Coolidge received a raccoon as a Thanksgiving gift? Instead of eating the raccoon, the Coolidge family named it Rebecca and kept her as a pet. Let's not bring back that Thanksgiving Day tradition.
