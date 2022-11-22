Free Thanksgiving dinners are available throughout the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Here are some places that are serving full dinners:
• Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, in partnership with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief will distribute 1,000 free individual Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday Nov. 23 beginning at 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Aida Luz Thanksgiving Day Community Outreach, hosted by Salvation Ministries and Friends, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, will serve come-as-you-are Thanksgiving dinners beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.
• Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and traditional sides on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Say. This year’s dinner will be drive-thru only; there will be no seating inside the church. Pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners needed. Donations are accepted.
• The End Zone, 2440 S. McCall Road, 941-473-9663, will serve free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day from around 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donations are not requested, but accepted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.