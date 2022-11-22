Thanksgiving dinners at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church

Volunteer Paul LeClaire serves Thanksgiving take-away meals at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church in 2020. The church will again be offering free meals for pickup this Thanksgiving Day.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Free Thanksgiving dinners are available throughout the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Here are some places that are serving full dinners:

• Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, in partnership with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief will distribute 1,000 free individual Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday Nov. 23 beginning at 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.


