Downtown Punta Gorda will once again welcome the top local and national craft artisans for a weekend filled with personalized gift offerings during the Punta Gorda Thanksgiving Weekend Sullivan Street Craft Festival.
The free outdoor festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday along Sullivan Street.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, residents and visitors are invited to skip the Black Friday shopping lines and discover thousands of unique, affordable handmade items during this fun event. In light of the current health crisis, social-distancing measures, mandatory mask requirements, increased hand-sanitation stations and other CDC recommended protocols will be in place.
The festival is pet friendly and includes a full greenmarket of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
Due to limits on gatherings, those wishing to attend are encouraged to reserve their time slot by visiting artfestival.com and clicking the Eventbrite link on the Punta Gorda Craft Festival page.
Safety measures in place for the socially-distanced, outdoor event include:
• All attendees are required to wear a mask while attending the festival, with the exception of children aged 2 and under.
• Entrances and exits will be monitored for one-way traffic.
• Visitors should reserve a free time slot at artfestival.com.
• Social-distancing is required between artists and patrons, and patron groups.
• Patrons are asked to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results for COVID-19, or show any symptoms of the virus.
• Guests are also asked to utilize hand-washing and sanitizing stations on a regular basis and avoid casual touching.
Information At-A-Glance:
• Juried outdoor craft showcase
• Original crafts — Handmade in America
• Unique and affordable gift items
• Prices set to suit all budgets — ranging from as little as $15 to $3,000
• Crafters hand-selected from hundreds of applicants
• All crafters on site for duration of festival
• Vast array of artistic media: including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, stained glass
• Green Market — exotic live plants, handmade soaps, savory dips, and gourmet sauces.
• A portion of the proceeds benefits the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
For additional information on the Punta Gorda Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows across the country, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.
