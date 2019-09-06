PUNTA GORDA — It's been about a year since the Charlotte County Jail installed the RadPro SecurPass body scanner, and the correction officers say it's working to intercept contraband from coming into the jail.
Jail Capt. Norman Wilson estimated 70 incidents of the scanner intercepting contraband since its implementation. In the calendar year prior to its installation, 39 arrests were made for introduction of contraband into the jail.
"The word has spread about attempting to bring contraband into our jail; if you have something, we will find it," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. "Over the past year, this scanner has served as a great tool to protect both the detainees and employees from illegal items being smuggled into our jail."
In October, the scanner intercepted items a woman had hid inside her body when she was arrested on a warrant. Michelle Staiano, 38, initially claimed she was pregnant and couldn't go through the scanner, but jail staff determined that was not true. She pleaded guilty to smuggling contraband into a county detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was sentenced to 34 months prison.
On the scanner, jail staff located the foreign objects hidden in her body. She agreed to voluntarily remove the items, which included a suspected crack pipe, a green lighter, and an empty syringe, according to an affidavit.
"Incoming detainees frequently attempt to smuggle contraband into the jail," said Major Michael Anderson, commander of the Corrections Bureau. "Previously, a minor amount of drugs hidden in a body cavity would likely be undetectable by our staff. Since the introduction of the SecurPass, we can see the drugs inside the person without a cavity search."
In February, a detainee assigned to work in the kitchen was caught concealing dry condiments and spices in his clothes to remove them from the kitchen. The condiments included coffee creamer, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, seasoning salt, and vanilla pudding, which had been tied off in plastic kitchen glove fingers. Detainee workers are scanned after each shift to ensure they are not removing items from their assigned areas.
The SecurPass works similar to a scanner at the airport. Detainees stand on a platform that moves side-to-side through a scanning device, and a deputy on a nearby computer can pick out items that shouldn't be there. Detainees are scanned at the time of their arrest, when returning from work release, and at random. Deputies also can scan linens, shoes, mattresses, and other large items when needed.
The $189,000 scanner was paid for by the Inmate Welfare Fund and came with a five-year warranty.
