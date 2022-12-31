The 2022 most popular stories on yoursun.com

After taking out items related to Hurricane Ian that accounted for the vast majority of clicks at www.yoursun.com, the stories that visitors checked out on the website were varied in topic.
10 Alligator-human encounters, once rare in Florida, are not uncommon
The state wildlife officials maintain alligators avoid humans, but encounters between the two are not uncommon.
The story is always important — and became more so after several alligator attacks on humans in the last 18 months — including a fatal attack in Englewood that killed an elderly woman.
9 Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span
News organizations avoid covering deaths by suicide for several reasons. When deaths occur in public — and this one did with hundreds of people seeing the body — it becomes newsworthy, and remains tragic.
CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said a motorist called in the sighting. The body was reportedly hanging from the crest of the bridge on the side with the pedestrian walkway.
“Today our community grieves in unity,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said at the time in the statement. “I pray the family of the victim finds peace and that we all make it a priority to check in with our loved ones.”
The number for the 24/7 suicide hotline is 988 or visit https://988lifeline.org.
8 Missing 11-year-old girl located, police confirm
Anytime a child goes missing, there’s a heightened sense of panic in a community. The report happening on Christmas Eve certainly seemed to amplify that initial story.
North Port authorities stated the 11-year-old girl lived in North Port Estates and was last seen walking down a block midday Dec. 24.
While details remain unclear, the next day, authorities noted they believed she was safe on Florida’s East Coast. By Monday, North Port Police confirmed she was with family members.
7 Cops: North Port detective takes own life in his Arcadia home.
One of the rules on reporting on deaths by suicide is if the victim is a person of prominence. In April, a North Port Police detective died by suicide in Arcadia.
North Port Police confirmed his death.
Anthony Cornine, 37, had been with the department for three years and previously was an officer for Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
“I want to send my heartfelt condolences to Detective Cornine’s family and friends. We are here for you,” North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher stated. “Nobody should feel alone. There are great resources here in our community to help anyone who is struggling.”
It came in a time of struggle when it comes to suicide in the area. A young teenager also died by suicide in March in a supermarket parking lot.
The number for the 24/7 suicide hotline is 988 or visit https://988lifeline.org.
6 Yorkie dies of rattlesnake bite; owner says dog saved her
Heroes come in all shapes and sizes — and so it was with 6-pound Jack, a Yorkie owned by Corrye and Major Hatchell who claimed the dog saved them from a diamondback rattlesnake bite.
“Jack had just turned 3 on April 4, but his short life had brightened the lives of so many people,” Corrye said at the time. “But most of important of all is that he was my hero for saving my life.”
5 Alligator kills dog at SCF campus
In March, another warning came for residents with pet dogs — this warning in light of a tragedy.
A large alligator grabbed a 50-pound dog, dragging it underwater at the State College of Florida Venice campus in Wellen Park, wildlife officials confirmed.
The dog, a large pit bull, was not on a leash at the time of the 7:45 p.m. attack.
Eventually, two large alligators were pulled from Jervey Lake at the campus and more warning signs were added near the path that surrounds it.
4 Tornado damages mobile homes near Englewood
A tornado severely damaged at least 38 mobile homes at Gasparilla Mobile Estates near Englewood in late January.
The storm struck the Placida community, tearing off roofs and carports around the park at 2001 Gasparilla Drive, not far from the Boca Grande Causeway.
Nobody was injured in that storm, although one person was trapped and rescued by firefighters, according to Assistant Chief John Stubbs with the Englewood Area Fire Control District. (This same mobile home park was mauled again in September, this time by Hurricane Ian.)
3 Mall sold to bond holders
Bond holders owed $44.8 million for the bankrupt Port Charlotte Town Center mall and now own most of the facility after they ended up the high bid of $100,100.
The Charlotte County clerk’s office held the online auction in February for part of the 54-acre property within Murdock Circle.
It’s unclear what will happen next to the Port Charlotte Town Center.
2 Allegiant cancels 21% of its flights
Airlines canceling flights is not normally newsworthy, but when a large percentage of flights are nixed, people take notice.
So it happened with Allegiant and its Punta Gorda flights one day in January. With a workforce crisis and bad weather, 38 flights in and out of Punta Gorda were canceled in just one day.
“Some have been due to severe weather, and some due to other factors, including the type of unanticipated staff impacts from COVID experienced by other airlines and partners in places where we fly,” Allegiant media relations spokesperson Sonya Padgett said at the time.
1 VHS logo costs band trip to Disney
Perhaps due to the carillon call of all things woke and a newish hatred of all things Disney, but when the Mouse ruled the Indians couldn’t take part in a parade at Disney World, people clicked.
“Unfortunately, after Disney approved our school to attend, they notified us of a change in their own policies,” Venice High School Principal Zoli Kerestely wrote to parents and students in November. “Disney has stated that they are not allowing any depiction of Native Americans to be portrayed during events.”
The Disney policy changed in early 2022 after the Port Neches-Groves “Indianettes” High School drill team, performed. During their performance, the team kept repeating the words, “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em” as a part of their fight song.
Shortly after that, Disney changed its policy.
