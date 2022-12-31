 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured topical

The 2022 most popular stories on yoursun.com

  • 0

After taking out items related to Hurricane Ian that accounted for the vast majority of clicks at www.yoursun.com, the stories that visitors checked out on the website were varied in topic.

10 Alligator-human encounters, once rare in Florida, are not uncommon


Services for Anthony Cornine

Services were at the San Pedro Catholic Church on Tuesday for Anthony Cornine.
ESsnakebite041522

A 6-pound Yorkie named Jack died of a diamondback rattlesnake bite in April. His owner, Corrye Hatchell, said she believes Jack saved her from a bite.
ESsnakebite041522

Rotonda resident Major Hatchell holds up with a rake the nearly 5-foot diamondback rattler that killed his Yorkie, Jack.
Alligator kills dog at SCF campus, trapper summoned

Trappers were called to capture an alligator at the State College of Florida-Venice campus in Wellen Park, near North Port.
Tornado Drone Photo

In this aerial shot, many of the homes that were damaged by a storm Sunday morning at Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida can be seen. In all, 38 homes were affected.
Englewood tornado

Six tornadoes touched down in Southwest Florida early Jan. 16. Two tornadoes destroyed 12 mobile homes in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates park in Placida. Residents can get help through state and county governments.
Welcome back

Some business owners at the Port Charlotte Charlotte Town Center mall welcomed shoppers to their stores with signs and sales on Black Friday after many closed for more than a month after Hurricane Ian created damage to the building. 
Waiting for an Allegiant flight

Passengers at Punta Gorda Airport await flights from Allegiant. 
Venice hosts Buchholz

The Venice Indians band plays the National Anthem before the semi final game against Buchholz Friday, December 2, 2022 at Venice High School.

Staff writers Bob Mudge, Steve Reilly, Craig Garrett, Nancy J. Semon, Betsy Calvert, Elaine Allen-Emrich and North Port Editor Chris Porter contributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred