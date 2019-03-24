Arthur managed to lose five pounds Saturday morning in under 20 minutes.
How? Well, first, that was five pounds of hair. Second, Arthur is an alpaca.
Welcome to the Alpaca Shearing and Fiber Processing weekend, a retreat hosted at the Alpaca Fun Retreat. Over three days, and two nights, participants watched four alpacas Jason, Arthur, Clifford and Remington Steel get 10 trash bags worth of fiber sheared off of them. That fiber was then turned into yarn.
Becky and Jerry Edwards, the owners of Alpaca Fun Retreat, brought in Chad Bryan, of Spit Happens Alpaca Services, to shear their alpacas and clip their nails.
“It’s like an alpaca salon,” one onlooker joked.
“They’re 100 percent recyclable,” said Becky Edwards about alpacas, which have fiber that is turned into clothes and excrement that makes good compost. “They contribute to a better environment.”
Arthur was the first alpaca of the morning to get sheared, and he didn’t seem to enjoy it, as he whimpered in the restraints.
And Arthur wasn’t alone. His fellow alpacas gawked from the shade, waiting for their turn. “They’ll wait until they’re all ready,” she said. “They’re not going to leave their buddies” due to their herd mentality.
However, this loss of fur makes the alpacas a lot more happy in the hotter months, and Edwards said they all practically frolic together after the ordeal. The alpacas also get daily belly baths to cool them off.
The Edwards have been hosting retreats for the past two years, with the “house designed for every craft,” Becky Edwards said. This is their first year doing the shearing demonstration, but not their last.
Miami resident Debbie Schwiep is an avid spinner, and was excited when she stumbled upon this retreat on a Facebook group.
“I like seeing things straight from nature go from start to finish,” Schwiep said. She describes using her drop spindle as therapeutic, addictive and easy to take anywhere.
After watching the alpacas get sheared, Edwards then took the women to her home, where they will learn how to prep, card and wash their fiber. Carding is where a machine cleans, untangles and mixes fiber to make one continuous sheet so it’s easier to manage. The women will also learn how to dye the fiber with non-toxic ingredients (hint: it’s Kool-Aid and vinegar), spin the fiber and make miniature animals.
The Alpaca Fun Retreat doesn’t only host yarn retreats, but also scrap booking, quilting, knitting, spinning and crocheting weekends.
For more information, go to www.alpacafunretreat.com or call 361-739-8875.
