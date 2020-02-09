How many oysters does it take to fill up a square meter?
A marine biologist on Sanibel says about 1,000 oysters will fill in a square meter of reef, if it is created for them. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation has plans to build about 20 acres of those reefs starting in Charlotte Harbor and moving to points south.
Eric Milbrandt, director of the foundation’s marine programs, waited a little over a year to receive permission from state and federal regulators for the project. On Jan. 23, the final permit came in from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Now, he is waiting to hear from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will pay for the project. He has applied for $1 million. The agency awards five community restoration grants a year, and the Sanibel foundation is one of 20 applicants in Florida, Milbrandt told the Sun recently.
A number of environmental groups have been experimenting with oyster beds in southwest Florida in recent years. None of them have been on this scale.
A big reason for the interest in oysters is that every oyster filters 50 gallons of water every day. That’s a lot of cleaning if you do the arithmetic on 20 acres of oyster reef. Even with the impressive numbers, however, Milbrandt said, it can’t clarify the entire bay, just the areas around these reefs.
Before the 1950s, he said, the waters off the coasts of Fort Myers and Punta Gorda were filled with oysters. About that time, he said, developers and municipalities began dredging up the oyster beds on a large scale to use as road beds for the major thoroughfares we drive on today. About 90% of the oysters are gone now, he said.
With them went not only the water clarity, but habitat for small creatures such as shrimp, crabs and fish. And with the small marine life gone, the number of game fish has dwindled in the harbor as well. Any project that brings more game fish gets support for the fishing community.
“I’m enthusiastically in favor of it,” said Captain Ralph Allen, a local fishing guide who has fished these waters since the 1980s. He has followed the smaller oyster projects.
“It creates hidey holes for all kinds of little critters, crabs, that a lot of the fish feed on,” he said. “Where there’s little tasty critters around, the bigger critters will be there too and then the big fish.”
Milbrandt picked about 20 sites with locations in Charlotte Harbor, San Carlos Bay, Pine Island Sound and Tarpon Bay. The largest is three acres. The ones in Charlotte Harbor will be around Cormorant Key north of Burnt Store Marina, and in Turtle Bay on Cape Haze.
Based on his 10 years of experience in smaller oyster projects, Milbrandt picked sites that were the right depth and were protected from erosion and storms. Some will be along mangroves and others in open water.
Near shore projects will be built by volunteers with five-gallon buckets, Milbrandt said. Offshore sites will require hiring barges.
An expensive part of the project is paying top dollar to gravel mining sites for the prehistoric oyster shell fill the mines can’t even sell to anyone else but him, Milbrandt said. He’ll need about 750,000 tons per acre of project.
“We put in a lot, because we want these projects to be durable through hurricanes,” he said.
Oysters can handle the kind of pollution that comes down the river in the form of algae, Milbrandt said, although it makes them less suitable for human consumption.
In addition to dredging, the thing that kills off oysters is too little or too much salt in the water. Other environmental groups are working on that problem. Jennifer Hecker of the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Program is a big fan of the Sanibel foundation’s oyster project.
“It’s something we strongly support,” she said.
CHNEP, based in Punta Gorda, is working on large scale projects to restore natural water flow to Charlotte Harbor and other bays in the region. That will help keep salinity at the right level in the bay, she said.
If oysters are so good at cleaning up the water, why not put them everywhere?
Milbrandt said he wouldn’t mind doing that, but navigation of boats comes before oysters.
“Navigation is primary,” he said.
If, or when the reefs go in, Milbrandt said he will hire local guides to catch fish around the reefs. The goal is to see if red fish, sheepshead or snook that are no longer plentiful in the bays, will return.
These oysters may not be good for eating on the half shell, but they have a bigger job.
“I’m hoping these are not for human consumption,” Milbrandt said. “These are for benefiting the environment and the oysters themselves and the fish.”
