An eccentric architectural feature of Charlotte County government keeps showing up on the hit list of future space needs.
Known only as Building B, the first government building at Murdock Circle was dedicated in 1981, said county spokesperson Brian Gleason. Consulting architects today are recommending demolition in the next three to five years.
“It’s a unique building from an architectural standpoint, but very challenging,” consulting architect John Bryant told commissioners on Feb. 19. “We would really advocate replacing that.”
The building is made up of connecting octagons — two stories of them. In between the octagons run wide indoor-outdoor corridors. Tropical air from outside flows through the hallways, blowing over small corner gardens in narrow light wells.
Along with the tropical air, and downpours onto the plants comes high humidity. The tile floors in the hallways become slick with moisture. The county has outdoor rugs to prevent falls.
Finally, fitting offices in octagons is not easy, the county’s Facilities Manager David Milligan said.
Consultants also stressed the difficulty in maintaining security in an indoor-outdoor building.
“That building is right out of Frank Lloyd Wright,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
Local architect Richard Terwilliger of Pier 76 architects took a look at the building, after an interview with the Sun.
“I kind of enjoyed walking through it,” he said, but added, “I can understand why they’re thinking of taking it down.”
Terwilliger does not think the county will lose anything of architectural significance.
“It almost comes across as a freshman project,” he joked politely.
The indoor-outdoor corridors don’t do a good job of bringing in sunlight, he said, and they take up a lot of space that can’t be used for offices.
“The square foot cost to build that had to be atrocious,” he speculated, due to all of the outside walls.
Of the original designers, he said, “They probably had good intentions, but they just fell short.”
Today, consulting architects are recommending several scenarios for rebuilding the Murdock Circle complex in the near future. At the Feb. 19 meeting, commissioners did not object to the fact that all the recommended options include removing Building B. They balked at removing building A, however.
Building A is the face of county government — a five-story glass-fronted building that faces the street. Building B is behind it. As you leave Building A and enter B, the temperature goes up, as does the humidity and there is a light breeze.
“It’s unusual that you have such disparate structures,” said Commissioner Christopher Constance of buildings A and B. Building A was finished in 1989.
“We were all scratching our heads back in those days as to what the architect came up with,” Commissioner Ken Doherty said of Building B.
For Building A, however, Doherty said, “It would take a lot of analysis for me to support taking that building down.”
“I don’t see this building coming down,” Constance said of A. “We just redid the bathrooms.”
The consultants agreed with renovating Building A, but said it’s difficult to renovate a building with staff still in it.
The cheapest option was to renovate Building A, demolish both B and one in the back called D, and then build a new, two-story, 40,000-square-foot building. The most costly was to demolish A, B and D and build a new five-story 115,000-square-foot building. The in-between option also removes buildings A, B and D, but replaces them with two smaller buildings.
Milligan agreed with the consultants’ appraisal of Building B, but called their proposed timing “premature.”
“There’s a long way to go before that even would come up as a final decision point,” he said.
