Good day to all! As you know from my previous column, 1902 was not shaping up as a good year for Captain Albert Dewey. In July he’d lost the Mary Blue, flagship of his small fleet, to a mysterious fire. Little did he know things would only get worse.
One September evening, during a driving rainstorm, the captain was relaxing after supper with his wife and sons in the central hall of their Retta Esplanade home when a shot rang out. Struck in the left calf, Dewey initially thought his son Willis had accidentally shot him while cleaning a gun nearby. However, the bullet had come from the front porch, fortunately grazing a cross brace in the screen door, which deflected it. His sons grabbed their guns and ran outside, but no one had heard any unusual sound before or after the shooting. Although Dewey’s brother-in-law, John Farrington, persuaded the Punta Gorda Bank to post a $500 reward, the shooter was never identified. Just a few months later, town Marshall John Bowman would be assassinated.
Despite an initially good prognosis, the wound refused to heal. A month after the shooting, Dewey travelled to his “old haunt,” Savannah, for treatment where it was discovered the bone was shattered and gangrene had set in. Consequently, doctors amputated his leg just above the knee.
A few years later, when the phosphate industry moved north to Polk County, the Port of Boca Grande, with its new railroad, became the area’s major shipping point. Dewey sold his fleet of river tugs and ore barges, becoming Punta Gorda Bank’s executive cashier, then vice president of its successor, the Punta Gorda State Bank. He was also active in the drive to carve Charlotte County from a portion of DeSoto County and when that occurred in 1921, was appointed Charlotte County’s first tax collector.
Interestingly, although clearly a successful businessman, it wasn’t until 1925 that Dewey owned his first home, which was on Cross Street (U.S. 41 south), between West Retta Esplanade and West Marian Avenue. He died shortly after Christmas in 1935 and is interred next to his wife Mary at Indian Springs Cemetery. Visit Charlotte County History Collections online to view photographs of Captain Dewey, his home, fleet of vessels, and family members.
Free historic tours of the “Cookie House” are occurring in February at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, across from Lemon Bay High School. Visit Charlotte County History Services’ website or call 941-629-7278 for more information. Also, a new exhibit, “Looking Up”, celebrating the first moon landing’s 50th anniversary, is coming up in February at all four county library locations. And, don’t forget about Florida Frontier Days, Feb. 22 and 23 at the Punta Gorda History Park on Shreve Street. Go to https://mp.gg/oh4o1 for more information.
