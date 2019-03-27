Good day to all! Did you know Nathaniel H. DeCoster was an early settler in the Charlotte Harbor area? Born during the late 1830s in Hartford, Maine, and a schoolteacher by trade, he enlisted in the Union Army soon after the Civil War’s start, eventually serving as a second lieutenant with the 2nd United States Colored Infantry at Key West and Fort Myers, after being wounded during the Battle of Fredericksburg.of allegiance to ex-confederates, returning with his wife Emily after their marriage in October 1866. She was from Buffalo, New York, and they had met in Key West after she joined her parents there. Her father, George, had come to Florida for his health.
The DeCosters first resided at Fort Winder, across the river from Fort Ogden, where Nathan operated a store, but they soon moved down river settling on its north shore at Hickory Bluff around 1870. By 1880, they had five children. A few years later, he purchased 80 acres up the river, just north of Hickory Bluff.
In addition to farming, DeCoster claimed to have harvested over 2,000 bushels of sweet potatoes his first year, he also platted a portion of his 80 acres into home sites as the community of Harbor View, thus Harborview Road. He advertised the community by sending letters to Florida newspapers extolling the area’s healthful climate. DeCoster’s subdivision can still be found today, tucked between Harborview Road and the river, just before reaching Interstate 75. It is easily identified by streets named for the many tropical trees he planted, such as Guava, Banana, Sapodilla, and Mangoe, which by today’s standards is misspelled on the plat.
He also owned a sawmill near his home at Hickory Bluff and was awarded the contract to provide lumber for a new courthouse at Pine Level where he continued his judicial duties as Manatee County Judge, having been appointed in August 1871. It may seem surprising that he was appointed to such an important position so soon after arriving, but it was during reconstruction and he was a staunch Republican.
In March 1872, DeCoster was named postmaster of the new Charlotte Harbor office and in February 1879 he became the community’s customs inspector. In August 1887, he joined the DeSoto County Board of Health after that county’s creation from a portion of Manatee County in May of that year.
DeCoster’s reason for remaining in southwest Florida after the war is still common today. He lived in Maine until enlisting and after leaving New York for Florida in January 1863, remarked that having left bitter cold, in less than five days he found himself in Key West among birds and flowers. He vowed to never spend another winter in the regions of ice and snow.
DeCoster died at the Harbor View home of his son George in October 1912 and is interred in the historic Charlotte Harbor Cemetery with his wife Emily. Visit Charlotte County History Collections online to see photographs of Nathaniel DeCoster and his grandchildren.
