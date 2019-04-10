Florida gas prices slowly declined last week, only to shoot back up an average of 4 cents overnight Monday.
Drivers statewide filled up at $2.746 a gallon on average Tuesday, 13 cents more than this time last year.
What’s happening? “Florida drivers got a break from rising gas prices last week,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the American Automobile Association.
However, due to rising demand and refinery issues, upward pressure remains on gas prices. “It could be another couple of weeks before refineries return to full strength, and pump prices level out,” Jenkins said.
What about down the street? Arcadia and Englewood gas stations rose by less than 2 cents since last Tuesday.
Meanwhile North Port, Punta Gorda and Venice stations rose by 7 cents per gallon.
Port Charlotte gas stations didn’t fare much better, rising 6 center per gallon since last Tuesday.
How much will the prices rise? Due to these factors, gas prices can rise 20 to 75 cents in the spring, according to Jenkins.
Statewide, gas prices have already risen 59 cents since Jan. 1.
“The fuel market remains volatile as springtime travelers drive-up gasoline demand at a time when refineries are not able to put out as much gasoline,” Jenkins said, “due to a variety of maintenance issues that has led to lower output.”
“Because the market remains volatile, the direction for gas prices can change from week to week,” he said.
How do we compare?As of Tuesday, Florida was the 16th most expensive state for gas nationwide.
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Charlotte County, ranked as the eighth cheapest area for gas in Florida at an average of $2.731 per gallon.
The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Pensacola ($2.650), Tallahassee ($2.672) and the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.679).
The most expensive gas in the state can be found in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($2.846), Naples ($2.794) and Fort Lauderdale ($2.777).
