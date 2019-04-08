The face of eclectic success

She has been called the Face of the Fish Market, and Sue Randall is fine with that funny little description of her role as the owner of an iconic Punta Gorda restaurant.
Randall, 54, is the face – and legs, arms, back, heart, whatever – of Village Fish Market in Fishermen’s Village. She and her husband, Nick, bought the eatery in 2003. It has been around since 1981.
They bought La Fiorentina restaurant on Southbound 41 in Punta Gorda in 2016, so now she’s also the Face of Eggplant Rollatini.
Sue has earned her Kodak moment with the two Punta Gorda businesses. Kodak, in fact, was what started the whole business. The onetime giant of photography trained her in marketing management in her native England after she had passed her bank exams with flying colors.
“I learned so much,” she said. “I was so lucky to get on that program. It set me up for life.”
She worked for Kodak before stepping away to raise her two children, a boy and a girl. Once both kids were in school, Sue and Nick began working for themselves.
“We’ve been doing that ever since,” she said. “We have done a whole host of things”
They laced it up and bought a shoe repair business. They learned the trade. They grew the business. For a while, they had a contract with the BBC doing the footwear for its period dramas. Nick did the soles and heels. She did the stitching.
“It was very successful,” she said.
A common thread, it seems, was being sewn.
Success.
They eventually gave the shoe repair business the boot and started a day care from their home. On weekends, they ran a bounce house business. Oh, and they went into property management about the same time.
So, not only can Sue Randall feed you, she can entertain your kids and get you a nice house and a decent pair of shoes.
All the while, the idea of moving to America was in the back of their minds.
“Nick always said he felt like he was born in the wrong country,” Sue said. “I just wanted to be warm.”
Florida, then, was the logical destination.
Because the kids were in school and they had business obligations in England, Sue came here alone to investigate buying the Village Fish Market, which they had found on the Internet. This was in January or February 2003.
When she got to Punta Gorda, “I absolutely fell in love with the place,” she said. “I was driving down Marion Avenue going, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my, God. Oh, my God.’ It was just so beautiful.
“I looked at the restaurant and sent pictures back to Nick. I said, ‘This is it, Nick. This is the right place for us.”
By the end of May, the Randalls had moved to Punta Gorda Isles. They have been recognizable faces in the community ever since. Sue has been particularly active in the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, which she joined in 2003 and is a former longtime secretary and is past chairwoman.
“I’ve had a long and very happy relationship with the chamber,” she said. “I think it’s a phenomenal chamber.”
