Several events that were scheduled for upcoming weeks have been canceled due to health concerns related to the corona virus. If you have an event that was publicized and is now canceled, please send the information to newstips@yoursun.com.
• The 2020 Englewood Area Orchid Show and Sale, set for today and Saturday at the Englewood United Methodist Church has been canceled.
• The Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay concert set for March 28 in North Port and sponsored by the Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library has been canceled. For information, please contact the Friends Bookstore at 941-861-1765 or Judy Savela at 231-912-7540.
• TEAM Punta Gorda’s annual “Pedal and Play in Paradise” cycling event has been postponed out of an abundance of caution, according to TEAM representatives. The event was set for Saturday beginning at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. A new date for the event has yet to be established.
• The South Gulf Cove’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Parrothead Party planned for March 28 has been canceled.
• The Punta Gorda Sullivan Street Craft Festival event has been canceled. The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce also announced the citywide garage sale at Comfort Storage has also been postponed until April 11, and the Thursday Wine Walk for March, along with the Business After Hours at Cayo Costa have been canceled.
• The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has canceled its Better Together luncheon, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13.
• The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children aka Back Pack Angels has canceled their 10th Anniversary Gala Toast, which was to be April 4, at Heron Creek. The group plans to reschedule the event for November and money will be refunded to those who have purchased tickets. Donated gifts, raffle baskets will be used at the next fundraiser. Please call Joyce Hill 941-878-4809 or Dianne Patterson 813-758-2805 for more information.
• All Little League games and practices are canceled.
• The Senior Care Conference Saturday, March 15, in Punta Gorda has been postponed. A new date has not yet been determined, as Senior Source and organizers are watching developments with COVID-19.
• Babcock Ranch has canceled several events scheduled through March 31: Babcock Ranch Art Fest on March 14; Food Truck Fridays and Farmers Markets on March 14, 21, and 28; British Invasion Night on March 21; and Fitness Fest on March 28.
• Charlotte County Genealogical Society: March Membership meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, and Volunteer Luncheon scheduled for April 15 are canceled.
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office: Citizen Police Academy postponed; community policing officers will no longer attend neighborhood watch meetings; and Spring Break Sports Clinic is canceled (tuition will be refunded).
• Englewood Youth Soccer Association has canceled all games today (Friday), and Sprouts on Monday, March 16. There will also be no practices, voluntary or otherwise, next week, March 16-22. The current plan is to resume March 23.
• The Sarasota Jazz Festival, which was scheduled to continue today (Friday) and Saturday, is now canceled.
