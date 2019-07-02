By DANIEL SUTPHIN
It’s that time of year again to break out your best red, white and blue swimsuit.
Despite construction on the north end of the U.S. 41 bridges due to Sunseeker Resort, the 28th Annual Freedom Swim is a go for July 4th in Charlotte Harbor.
One of the swim’s founders, Michael Haymans gave the Sun the basics on this year’s swim, as well as some tips on how to survive it.
How has the race changed over the years?
Traditionally, the swim started at the River Walk boardwalk at the north end of the bridges.
“The primary issue at the traditional start location is the River Walk boardwalk construction under the bridges, and the hurricane damage remaining at the park on the east side of the bridges,” Haymans said.
Where does the swim start now?
The original River Walk location can still be used by those who get there by boat.
“Just stay out of the construction areas,” Haymans said. “There will be a discussion with swimmers at 1:50 p.m. Brenda Peck will sing the National Anthem from there, and the swim will start at 2 p.m.”
What if I don’t have a boat?
The start location for those who cannot get to the traditional start will be the same as last year at the Welcome Beach at the eastern end of Gilchrist Park next to the PG Waterfront Hotel (300 W. Retta Esplanade) in Punta Gorda.
“The route is out and then down to Fishermen’s Village,” Haymans said, “which is about three-quarters of a mile.”
Where does the race end?
The swim wraps up Fishermen’s Village (1200 W. Retta Esplanade) in Punta Gorda, Haymans said.
How many people are expected to swim?
“I expect about the same number as last year,” Haymans said. “A couple of hundred swimmers and the same number of boats. All in all, probably 1,000 people on the water, and plenty more watching and waiting. People love the quirky, grass-roots event.”
Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com
