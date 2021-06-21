In Finnish soil, plants of basil, cilantro and kale now grow under the hot Florida sun.
It's cool with an earthy smell where these plants are growing as the Florida summer bakes outside the walls of Finn Farms.
About 50 people, including investors and restaurant buyers, gathered Monday in Charlotte County's rural eastern region, just north of the new community of Babcock Ranch. The purpose was to show them Finn Farms in action.
About 2.5 acres of seedlings in tiny pots stretch out in the indoor distance, with peaceful walls of falling water forming intermittent curtains between plant pods.
Finn Farms is the vision of Finnish entrepreneur Oskari Kariste, a part-time resident of Naples who made a fortune in advertising ventures. He has invested about $13 million in this venture and is now looking to secure his first customers. That's what Monday was about, to show the people who have been following Finn Farms, that it's ready for business.
Finn Farms is part of the Babcock Ranch community, and Babcock founder Syd Kitson spoke fondly of Finn Farms. The new company represents the two themes of Babcock, he said: environmental sustainability, and innovation.
"We're very, very proud of Finn Farms," Kitson told the audience gathered in the humid outer chambers of the greenhouses. "When Oskar first approached us, we thought, this guy sounds like he's crazy, which is absolutely perfect for us."
The idea for Finn Farms has been circulating for several years, Kariste said, thanking his supporters in the crowd. Construction began in 2020. With extensive automation in place now, the business is ready to start selling. Their first customers will likely be high-end restaurants and local supermarkets.
Finn Farms' product is greens to be used as herbs and in salads. They don't have parsley yet, staff said, but it's in the lineup.
Kariste got the idea from people he knew in Finland who are experts in hydroponic farming, or indoor farming without soil. He decided to test out his idea for growing greens in Finnish peat in Florida. He picked Florida as the toughest climate to start in. More harsh than Finland?
"This is probably the most challenging location for this to work," Kariste told The Daily Sun.
In conventional farming, keeping plants cool and hydrated in the Florida sun takes an enormous amount of land and water. Finn Farms uses far less land, but more energy to grow the equivalent of 60 acres of produce on 2.5 acres of indoor greenhouse. One area of financial savings could come from making it a regional type of business with low transportation and shipping costs, Kariste said. He hopes to set up many sites in Florida, and then move to other states.
Another cost saving is in the automation. Not many employees are needed to run the automated systems, and then can be as far away as Finland.
Environmental savings are the show stopper for the public, if not investors and buyers. Finn Farms preserves 95% of the water they use by recycling it. It never hits the ground. They use walls of streaming water to cool the plants (along with banks of air conditioners). Automated machinery squirts water for three minutes, three times a day through one small tube per plant.
The remaining 5% of water goes out the door when the plant goes to market.
This one feature eliminates fertilizer-laden runoff into nearby lakes and streams. While open agriculture has reduced runoff dramatically from earlier generations, there is still runoff from the fields.
Finn Farms' minimal use of land addresses another big criticism of agriculture in Florida — which is that it removes vast amounts of wetlands that environmentalists want used to clean polluted water before it enters the Peace River or Charlotte Harbor.
But Kariste is not claiming the system he has organized will convert the western world's approach to food and agriculture. Finn Farms is designed specifically for little pots of little greens growing only so big, and all fitting on long platforms. His set up would not work for tomatoes, oranges or sugar — Florida's big crops.
Could the system be rearranged and scaled up to handle other crops? Only an engineer would know that, Kariste said.
