Many kids grow up being afraid of the scary monster under the bed, or the one in the closet.
Port Charlotte’s David Cotten grew up with one of the most famous scary monsters in history, and the experience was just no big deal for the young boy.
After all, the scary monster wasn’t scary at all. It was just his grandfather, Boris Karloff, the actor who played the original Frankenstein in the old black-and-white movies.
“He was there for my birth,” said Cotten, 62, who grew up in Southern California. “He came over and visited a few times. We visited him one time in England...But he was just Grampa to me.”
Actually, Cotten knew him better as “Opa.”
Karloff, who was born in London in 1887, appeared in 81 movies, many of them silent films, before he played Frankenstein’s monster in 1931. He would go on to appear as the monster in more films and performed in numerous other movies and plays, becoming such a big star that his last name was often run large at the top of movie posters.
But to kids and young adults today, Karloff may be best known as the voice of The Grinch in “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” cartoon. He also narrated the cartoon.
Cotten gives a sheepish grin when asked what happens when he mentions his grandfather to others.
“They don’t believe me,” he said, laughing. “Or they don’t know who he is.”
Cotten said that if people are under 50, he has to explain who his grandfather was and then watch as people vaguely remember the old black-and-white monster.
Karloff died in 1969 when Cotten was 8. Cotten said that he never got to visit his grandfather on a movie set and that, no, Karloff never acted like the monster and chased him around the house.
Cotten almost acts embarrassed when he answers questions about his famous relative. He said the topic was just not a big discussion point in his family. After growing up, Cotten moved to Colorado and went into sales.
And he had the excellent timing of going into computer sales in the 1980s when computers — especially the first Macs — exploded onto the scene.
“I rode that wave for 10 years,” he said, recognizing that he got into the right business at the right time.
Now he works in sales for Amedisys Home Health, a company that provides skilled professionals for people who need health care at home. Again, Cotten realizes he is in the right business in the right state at the right time.
“Right?” he said.
As for his famous grandfather, Cotten said he only very recently started doing public appearances about Karloff. A friend asked him to speak at an adult congregate living facility in North Port last week. After that appearance, another facility called.
Cotten’s props are framed photos and other memorabilia. One piece — photos of his grandfather as Frankenstein’s monster — is in a frame with cracked glass.
“I don’t even have them hanging up,” he said, seemingly embarrassed by the fact. “They’re so dusty.”
As for his local fame at the assisted living centers, he said he was surprised how many people wanted a photo with him holding one of the pieces of memorabilia.
“A lot of them said, ‘Oh, gosh, I grew up on his films.”
In looking back at his grandfather’s films, he said his favorite film is actually not one in which “Opa” played the monster. Cotten enjoys the 1968 film “Targets” in which Karloff plays a retiring horror-film actor who confronts a sniper.
As for all the Frankenstein movies that have been made since the 1970s, Cotten just shakes his head.
“Those knock-offs? Oh, I don’t watch them,” he said, then stopping himself. “Wait, does ‘Young Frankenstein’ count? I liked that.”
And what was the last movie he saw in an actual movie theater?
“Top Gun,” he said of the 2022 follow-up movie. “It was better than the original.”
With Halloween being Monday, he talked about dressing up for the holiday. He has never dressed up as Frankenstein’s monster. Not once.
But he will Monday night. He is going to a Trunk or Treat event and actually bought a realistic Frankenstein mask.
He grabbed for his phone and then went through his photo gallery to find a shot of him trying on the mask earlier this week. He had stood in front of a mirror and took a selfie of himself looking very much like the Karloff grandchild he is.
Again, Cotten got a bit quiet and was almost bashful in showing the photo.
“This is the first time,” he said, grinning. “I’m looking forward to it.”
