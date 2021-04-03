The hunt is on!

PORT CHARLOTTE — Burnt Store Title & Escrow held its first annual Easter Eggstravaganza at Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park on Saturday, giving families a chance to make up for last year's holiday.
Kids were entertained with egg hunts, games and activities under perfect weather all while donations were raised to benefit Valerie's House, a cause dedicated to helping children and families work through the loss of a loved one together.
Realtor Sarah Desrosiers with Keller Williams Realty Peace River Partners volunteers with Valerie House anytime the opportunity arises.
"Everyone has been generous with donations this afternoon," said Desrosiers. "Valerie House is a great program and we are excited it's getting so much momentum."
Of course, the Easter Bunny made a guest appearance.
And, without leaving the adults out of the fun, a golden egg hunt was held at the end of the afternoon, giving parents a chance to win $1,000.
North Port resident Stephanie Brieschke brought her sons to enjoy the egg hunt.
"I am glad to get the kids out and have a day of fun together," she said.
