PORT CHARLOTTE — In its long history, Fishin Frank's Bait & Tackle has endured some tough times. But a fire that reduced all the store's inventory to ashes may be the last straw.
According to longtime employee Jeff Caulkins, there has been a bait shop on the site at the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Edgewater Drive since at least 1969, when he moved here.
“Frank's been here 36 years, and his dad had the store for 10 years before that,” Caulkins said. “But he bought it from someone else, so it's been a bait shop forever.”
Like may other local business, the store was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Charley in August 2004.
“Charley gutted the shop – took out the front windows and the back bait room and blew everything onto the street,” Caulkins said. “But the roof was intact, so we just stripped out the old interior and redid it. We put new windows in, a new door on the front, and away we went.”
Hurricanes haven't been the only problem. There was also a $40,000 robbery in 2013, off-and-on red tide that slowed tackle and bait sales from 2016 to 2018, and most recently the coronoavirus pandemic.
Through it all, shop owner “Fishin'” Frank Hommema and his so-called “pirate crew” kept business going. The store has even expanded twice in recent years, most recently in 2018 when The Window Man moved out of the unit next door.
Is this the end of the line for the oldest bait shop in our area?
“Fishin' Frank's is officially a myth and a legend of what was,” Hommema said. “But there's always a chance to write a new chapter.”
For more on this story, see WaterLine Weekly Magazine this Thursday, May 28.
