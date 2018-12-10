Kathy Burnam once gave herself a promotion and a raise.
She did it not out of audacity or ambition, but because the South Carolina mall where she was working was not getting the attention it deserved.
The general manager had up and left. Burnam, who’d been doing marketing for about five years, was the only one there. So, she marched herself into the general manager’s office and called the powers that be. She told them that since she was the only one there and effectively managing the mall, she might as well have the title and the pay to go along with it.
Her bosses agreed. She became the official manager of that mall, and the higher-ups rewarded her with the salary to go along with the office where she’d plopped.
“I’ve never done anything like it before or since,” she said.
Burnam is a small woman, and by nature a reserved one. So such an assault on an executive stronghold might come as something of a surprise.
On the other hand, it’s just like her. There’s no way that job was not going to be filled by a qualified person as long as Burman was around, and she happened to be that person.
It should come as no surprise that in her going-on 19 years with Fishermen’s Village, very few stones have gone unturned.
“She has the unique ability to look at any negative situation and create a positive outcome,” said Patti Allen, general manager of Fishermen’s Village and Burnam’s perceptive boss.
Burnam started as the marketing director in January 2000 at the iconic mix of boutique retail and restaurants, which sits on Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda. The title of events manager was added later — not because she staged a one-woman coup but because the facility had grown, and her duties had expanded with it.
She is a business professional whose training came on the job. She gravitated toward secretarial and administrative work as a girl growing up in Cincinnati because that’s what her mother did.
Burnam was young – barely out of high school — when she married her first husband. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumpter, South Carolina, The marriage lasted six years. Her stay in Sumpter last somewhat longer — 21.
It was where she started her career, where she took the reins of the mall when no one else would, where she met her current husband, Steve, and where the stage was set for her to become the maestro of Fishermen’s Village.
Her first job in Sumpter was in radio. She was a traffic manager, logging in commercials by hand. From time to time, she would join the DJ on the air.
“I think that’s where the marketing bug first bit,” Burnam said.
She moved on to a chamber of commerce for several years.
“That acquainted me with business and people,” she said. “That’s where I started learning about people in the community.”
And then Sumpter’s first mall opened. It’s called Sumpter Mall now. Back then it was Jessamine Mall. Six months later, Burman had herself a secretarial job, punching her own ticket — literally — to the top spot. She moved on to marketing before the general manager abdicated one day, leaving behind an empty office that begged to be filled by someone who cared.
“I thought, ‘OK, I’m it.’”
All told, she was there 17 years.
“I worked with mostly national tenants, but the people running the stores were local,” she recalled. “Now, I’m working with all independents, all local people. I had a staff, and I managed people, and I learned so much. To me, it was the best of both worlds.”
During that time, she met Steve Burnam, then a store manager in the mall and now a Port Charlotte builder. They married in 1987 and moved to Port Charlotte soon after.
Burman, 61, is a woman of great faith who is active with Edgewater Methodist Church in Murdock and has been a member of the same Bible study group since 2004. She loves to sing and dance.
She said she relishes working at Fishermen’s Village, enjoys the staff, and loves working with Allen.
“Once she came aboard in 2004, then we really started marketing, really started promoting,” Burnam said. “She challenges us every day.
“I’ve been here this long and yet I’m challenged every day. No two days are the same. Whether it’s a problem or opportunity, every day is different.”
She has an office mascot, a stuffed giraffe named Kiss. Kiss keeps her company during her long hours in the office.
This one, she did not have to storm to occupy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.