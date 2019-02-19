PUNTA GORDA — Big names and warm weather brought out 6,000 people to Punta Gorda over the weekend to celebrate the 10th anniversary of FunkFest.
Matt Nemec, FunkFest promoter, said they took a chance this year in terms of how they chose acts.
Typically, he said, they cater the entertainment to the demographic of our area. However, this year, FunkFest sought out big name entertainment.
“We threw caution to the wind, and it paid off in a big way,” he said.
Lettuce, a headline act for the two-day festival, may not have been well-known to the demographic in Charlotte County prior to the event, but they are well-known by funk fans across the country as a band to seek out. Lettuce has headlined some of the biggest festivals in the United States.
“How we were able to land them is absolutely incredible,” Nemec said. “That transitioned into the largest crowd we’ve ever had.”
Lettuce joined an array of artists including FunkFest mainstays, Here Come the Mummies.
Nemec said consistent quality of music throughout the two days was reflected in the crowds, who showed up early and stayed until the very end.
As for next year, Nemec said the company, Edgewater Events, is still reeling from how well this year turned out.
Music fans don’t have to wait too long for the next Punta Gorda music festival, however. On March 30, Peace River Revival, featuring JJ Grey and Mofro, and the innovative Keller Williams’ bluegrass take on Tom Petty tunes, PettyGrass, will take place at Laishely Park.
For Peace River Revival, Edgewater Events took the same approach as they did with FunkFest by bringing in big names. They are hoping for a similar turnout as they had this past weekend.
For more information visit peaceriverrevivalpg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.