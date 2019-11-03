PUNTA GORDA − The planes might be the main attraction at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda, but the people behind the scenes are just as crucial to the sights and sounds that get the event off the ground.
"The people make the airshow as much of the planes," said Dale Hutchison, a volunteer and committee member for FIAS. "This wouldn’t have happened without our people on the ground."
Hutchison said that if not for the volunteers and the vendors, the show would not be what it is.
"If we didn’t have the great volunteers that come out and help us in every aspect, we would never make this airshow go," Hutchison said. "What’s on the ground, such as all the static planes and helicopters are just as important as the planes in the air because some kids are viewing these planes who have never seen them in their life; it’s educational for our children.
"We wouldn’t be able to put on a show without our vendors. They are definitely one of the draws ... food, drinks, merchandise, etc. A lot of our concessions are manned by volunteers also.
Volunteer Jimi Reamer is on her second year as a student ambassador with Southern Technical College out of Southwest Florida.
"We do a lot of volunteer work (as a college) and to help out especially when it comes to veterans and services," Reamer said. "The airshow shows off a lot of the military planes that used to fly and gives veterans a sort of replay of what they might have went through."
Bruce Schutt worked as a driver for U.S. convoys in Iraq during 2006 to 2009. He has driven show trucks for events ranging from drag race shows, to motorcycle shows and more recently for the United States Air Force.
For this show, Schutt was transporting and F-16 jet engine with interactive sensors so — with a provided tablet — visitors could see the inner workings of the F-16 engine.
"You can see how a jet engine works all opened up," Schutt said. "You can see how the internal parts work."
Saturday's event managed to bring in more than 35,000 visitors, according to estimates from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the largest attendance in the air show’s 39 years. Sunday was expected to do the same.
"It really came together this year," Hutchison said. "We learned a lot from previous years’ issues and we take them into consideration and fix them before we came out this weekend and we are already planning for the next two years."
