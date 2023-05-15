With apologies to chains and others that offer “gluten-free options on request,” this column spotlights independents that have thrown themselves whole-hog into tasty gluten-free eating.
Not an easy commitment to make.
Gluten lurks in gravies, nuts, dressings and sauces. Though Vietnamese pho is typically gluten free, the hoisin and soy that go with it aren’t always.
Even cheese might have started aging next to a fuzzy-blue piece of bread.
And a truly gluten-free environment must provide separate stations and fryers, to prevent cross-contamination. Slipups can cause an autoimmune reaction in those with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease.
The app Find Me Gluten Free finds GF menus by ZIP code, but here are five local bests.
1 EPHESUS MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
Since launching in Englewood nearly a decade ago, Chef Burak and wife Michelle Cakir’s Ephesus Mediterranean Grill has morphed into a restaurant, café/bakery, and prepackaged healthy meal service (Fitletics Rx Meal Prep), off Gasparilla Road in Port Charlotte.
Given Burak’s experience as a personal trainer and athlete with an advanced sports nutritionist license, all dishes are carefully categorized gluten-free or vegetarian.
More than 35 menu items—from the bakery/café’s chocolate cake to appetizers and lavish Turkish platters like Sultan’s Feast—are prepared strictly gluten free or can be made that way.
Fitletics Rx subscription meals are customized to each client’s needs, which includes those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
“No one’s doing meal prep exactly like us,” Burak said. “We customize to hundreds of clients’ needs.”
Ephesus Mediterranean Grill ($$-$$$, O), 941-681-2343, 8300 Wiltshire Drive, Port Charlotte, is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
2 MANGO BISTRO
It’s been 15 years since Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero opened Englewood’s Mango Bistro as a gallery/coffee house/smoothie bar with a few things to eat.
It soon became clear that food brought in more people than art.
Today, their bistro is a cottage bubbling with joie de vivre, where you can browse gifts and art, and hear live music from Latin beats to blues.
“We spent many nights dancing on the Mango Bistro porch while we were ‘working,’” Laforge reminisced.
In other words, this isn’t a job. It’s a passion that’s still growing.
The menu has grown, too, with Laforge designing it to stay on top of trends.
It now covers several pages of some of the most extensive plant-based and gluten-free options in the area.
“Gluten Sensitive” alone is its own 26-item menu of GF salads, bowls, frittata, sandwiches, wraps, burritos, sides, beer and cider.
Mango Bistro ($$, O), 941-681-3500, 301 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood, is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
3 CAFÉ EVERGREEN
When Café Evergreen toasts “To your health!” they really mean it.
They boast one of the largest gluten-free menus around, with more than 25 GF menu items as well as vegetarian, vegan and organic choices.
Their locally raised, grass-fed, free-range beef never saw a feed lot. There are also bison burgers, fresh salmon, Mediterranean and Thai chicken salads, even raw avocado sliders for those on a raw diet.
“I use only rice flour in the restaurant,” said Ted Weinberger, co-owner with his wife, Annette. “To keep it as clean as possible for everyone, there’s no wheat flour in the building.”
Café Evergreen ($-$$, O), 941-412-4334, 801 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
4 T N D BAKERY
More than a decade ago, Chris Rompre, an ER nurse, and his youngest daughter, Kaci, then 10, had their own emergency: abdominal cramps.
They consulted doctors and underwent batteries of tests, without relief. Chris and his wife, Debbi, an ER EMT, began their own research and, after years of trial and error, homed in on the culprit—gluten.
But it wasn’t easy, especially for a 10-year-old like Kaci, to avoid bread, baked goods, pizza and pasta.
The couple began hunting for gluten-free versions, found none in the area and decided to make their own, at first for farmers markets.
In addition to yeast breads from sourdough to honey-oat multigrain and French; sweet breads such as zucchini, banana and cinnamon raisin; cookies, bars, cakes and biscotti, they also have gluten-free jellies, prepared pasta and shepherd’s pie, bread crumbs, pizza crust and waffles.
They’re about to celebrate five years in their 28-seat, all-GF brick-and-mortar, T n D Bakery in downtown Punta Gorda.
Among their toughest critics were family members who wanted them to open a “normal” eatery and told them that all-gluten-free would be a hard sell.
“Not long ago, we had a family gathering,” said Chris. “After they all said what a great time they had, complimented us and went home, we told them, ‘We’re so glad you enjoyed it. Every bite you ate was gluten free.’”
T n D Bakery ($), 941-286-2013, 122 Nesbit Street, #114 (corner of E. Marion next to courthouse, across from Celtic Ray), is open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
5 VILLAGE FISH MARKET
Although their Village Fish Market will have closed its doors in Fishermen’s Village at the end of April, owners Nick and Sue Randall have for years committed themselves to healthful eating, and deserve recognition for it.
“We did a gluten-free menu way ahead of the curve,” said Sue. “We didn’t just put ‘GF’ at the end of items; we created a separate menu and perfected the gluten-free batter for our fried fish.”
They also set gluten-free dishes at the pass with a blue plastic server underneath, so that each was immediately recognizable and got the correct gluten-free crackers and accompaniments.
As they focus their future efforts on sister restaurant Tamiami Tavern, Sue said, they plan to put a gluten-free menu in place there as well.
Tamiami Tavern ($$-$$$, O), 941-639-6500, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside seating available = O.
