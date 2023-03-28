Like lichen on a tree, anemone and clownfish, partners in a solid relationship, combos often make something better than solos can.
That’s exactly what’s up in Punta Gorda.
GELATO AL FRESCO
It’s been said before, but nonetheless true, that few comfort foods go better together than No. 1 ice cream (or, even better, gelato) and No. 2 pizza.
Port Charlotte’s Delicious Pizza Gelato European Treats (yes, that’s the name, in all its glory) sells both treats at 2320 Tamiami Trail.
Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream changed locations, from beside Pioneers Pizza Port Charlotte to the Gina’s Pizza Bar plaza at 1700 Tamiami Trail, but it’s still hanging next to a pizzeria.
Nearly three years ago, before opening Pizza Gorda on Taylor Street, Nico Candelora and his wife, Marzia, described what their new restaurant would be like.
“Over here,” Nico said, gesturing toward the front parlor, “we’ll have a small case for gelato.”
That tiny corner proved more profitable for seating, but soon they’ll have a whole next-door bungalow for gelato and more.
In April, Fresco — their new shop for coffee, gelato and, later, an Italian market — will open its doors in the former Unfiltered space.
Its name is everything that Pizza Gorda stands for — fresh products and fresh new décor with butter-yellow walls and wood floors burnished to a natural shine.
There’s also more room for al fresco seating at eight big picnic tables surrounding the cottage.
They plan to open first with coffee, espresso and capuccino, homemade pastries, and 10 fresh gelato flavors served in cups, sugar cones or handmade waffle cones.
All that will happen after their Carpigiani gelato machine arrives from Italy, along with a team to train everyone … except Nico, who’s already a gelato master.
Fresco ($, O), 321 Taylor Street, will open in April.
NEW PG SHOPPING DISTRICT
Sisters Alicia and Carissa Scott once envisioned a new Marion Avenue district for shopping, sipping, desserts and play. On Downtown Farmers Market Saturdays, the area still draws crowds down to U.S. 41 southbound.
The food, wine, gifts and fun of the sisters’ multi-storefront PG Social House are now concentrated in 264 on Marion Ave, their sassy deli/boutique at the corner of West Marion and Cross Street.
The sisters’ original tagline — “Eat. Drink. Shop.” — still applies. Especially when they host a popup boutique with wine tasting or serve (be still our hearts) an OG milkshake topped with a slab of rainbow cake, just like they used to.
But now there’s even more shopping on that corner.
Customers can grab a deli sandwich, shop in the courtyard and former candy shop that now house Becky’s Garden Shoppe, then relax with lunch in a mahoe grove.
At 258 W. Marion Ave., where Alicia once sold home goods, there’s now an outpost called Persnickety Punta Gorda, which opened in December.
Owner Angie Wilson told The Daily Sun, “We also have a location in Arcadia and we’re looking forward to meeting new friends here.”
Wilson’s niece, Morgan White, manages the Punta Gorda store, which carries western wear, soaps, jewelry and gifts, as well as family-made gourmet chocolates and candied almonds, pecans and cashews.
264 on Marion Ave ($$, O), 941-844-1225, 264 W. Marion Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday to Saturday, to 4:30 Wednesday.
Becky’s Garden Shoppe ($$, O), 941-621-8551, 124 Cross St., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Persnickety Punta Gorda ($-$$), 941-205-8908, 258 W. Marion Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, to 4 p.m. Saturday.
MAKING A SPLASH
You can shop and nosh on Sullivan Street, too.
Luis and Marina Contreras’ unWINEd serves up wine and beer, tapas, charcuterie and live music in the street’s Orange House, starting at noon Tuesday to Saturday.
Next door, at Splash of Madness, you can shop like crazy in the Green House.
Just before Christmas 2021, the magico-whimsical Unfiltered Punta Gorda opened its doors on Taylor Street. A year later, just before Christmas, it vanished as if it was only a dream.
If you’ve been longing ever since for a bungalow boutique with multiple rooms where you can lose yourself browsing, Splash of Madness is just the thing.
A tableful of LED water candles burbles happily, casting a soft glow and the soothing sound of fountains. Good Times Slushie mixes need only booze and a freezer to make a good time. Hammock chairs on the front porch invite relaxation.
After 40 years in the health and beauty industry, owner Tracey Davis knows how to soothe the soul and treat the body with her products and easy-fit clothing.
unWINEd Wine & Beer Bar ($$, O), 941-286-3296, 320 Sullivan St., is open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour daily from 3 to 6 p.m.
Splash of Madness ($$), 941-363-1276, 308 Sullivan St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
SUGAR AND MINT
With the help of husband Brian, Tiffany Payne opened the first location of her Sugar Chic Boutique nearly two years ago at 318 Tamiami Trail, across from Burg’r Bar.
She recently celebrated her grand reopening at 211 W. Olympia Ave., next to Mint Thai Cuisine, in the middle of a Saturday Farmers Market.
“It’s all about location,” she said. “I can’t even tell you how much more business I’ve had today. And Mint Holland is really the reason I’m here. I couldn’t ask for a better landlord. She’s a working mom who has her stuff together.”
The boutique is all about trends and fun pieces. If you’re tired of the impersonal personal shoppers of Stitch Fix and Wantable, Sugar Chic is the place for you.
“We are here to help,” said Tiffany. “It’s a one-on-one experience.”
Sugar Chic Boutique ($$), 211 W. Olympia Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Mint Thai Cuisine ($$, O), 209 W. Olympia Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
