Two guys from New York walk into two Charlotte joints. Then, no joke, they buy them.
Their concepts are different, but they both believe in doing things right.
GINA’S PIZZA BAR
“Fast, good service and really good food” is the motto of New York-born, Greek-Italian Chef Anthony, who prefers anonymity and coincidentally reveres late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.
“He talked the truth,” said Anthony — who, you’ll find, talks truth, too. “We were in the business back in the day, at the same time, in a lot of the same places.”
Though named for and inspired by Anthony’s late mother, Gina’s Pizza Bar is christened throughout with Bourdain’s words.
Before you even step through the door, you’re greeted with a Bourdain classic: “When someone cooks for you they are saying something about themselves. They are telling you who they are, where they come from, what makes them happy.”
Who’s this Anthony, then?
He’s his own head chef, working beside longtime partner Miguel Herrera in the kitchen. He’s also totally committed to quality, comes from Long Island and is happy when his customers are.
Starting as a 13-year-old dishwasher, he trod the same path as the outspoken chef he admires. By the age of 19, he’d opened his first pizzeria, in Babylon, Long Island.
As he grew up, he had all the great New York pizzerias for his curriculum.
“When I thought someplace was better than mine,” he said. “I got a job there to learn how they did it. Going back 40 years, I worked with a lot of old guys in their seventies and eighties who did things the old-fashioned way.”
He learned not to cut corners.
“I’m a stickler for consistency,” he said. “I’ve been using the same products for decades and won’t compromise on quality. No margarine, no sugars added to my sauces, quality tomatoes cooked properly, nothing phony.
“I’m a glutton for punishment, I guess. I love the business. This is about my 10th restaurant, the last one being Carmine Street NY Pizza & Mussels in Cape Coral.”
He saw Murdock’s former Cicis as a blank canvas, the first interior that he’s designed and built with his own hands to be a classy restaurant with a full bar, not just a bar with food.
The 20-seat bar, trimmed with the same rustic stonework used throughout, plays live music concerts, not sports, on its overhead flat screens. The dining room, lit with starburst chandeliers, has a paneled ceiling like you’d see in New York City.
And Anthony might not even plug in the phones, lest a takeout rush compromise his dinner service. Better, he says, to focus on a great sit-down meal of New York-style pastas and pizza.
It took a year and a half for Gina’s to open, but the food and the feeling are worth it.
Gina’s Pizza Bar ($$-$$$, O), 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-5 (Murdock Plaza), Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
KINGS ROADHOUSE BAR & GRILL
After 16 restaurants and 23 years in the business, this isn’t Marc Anthony’s first rodeo, and he isn’t stressing over this one. He and co-owner Wendy Wulkan take the time to do things right for the long haul.
After moving to Port Charlotte in 2021, he bided his time and kept his eye on Pitmasters All American BBQ, watching its business slowly dwindle after it had moved into the Smoke‘n Pit Bar-B-Q space.
Former owner Bill Farley admitted, “He made an offer I couldn’t pass up. It needed an owner/operator. A restaurant guy, not a guy at a restaurant. So, when I received a text from a real restaurant operator, selling was the right thing to do. The manager and staff needed help I couldn’t give. The community deserved better. It will become Kings Roadhouse.”
It’s fitting that Farley, whose specialty is really automotive, still owns the car-themed StingRays Bar & Grill, now open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and car shows at the former Muscle Car City in south Punta Gorda.
Meanwhile, Marc Anthony and crew have been busy refurbishing the Roadhouse.
They’re totally revamping the kitchen with new, wheeled equipment, to achieve the flow and powerwashed cleanliness that they want.
The goal? Bring the restaurant back to its place as a neighborhood favorite like the original Cap’n and the Cowboy of the 1990s, well before its 2011 “Restaurant Impossible” makeover.
Look for a new local hangout with great burgers, wings, quesadillas, tacos, chili, entrées, Dublin rolls (if you have to ask, suffice it to say that St. Patrick would be proud), TVs for game day, live acoustic ... and no more focus on barbecue.
“We have years of experience resurrecting neighborhood places like this,” said Marc Anthony. “The first place we ever bought in New York was the one I have now: The Mahopac Inn. It was super successful from the sixties, when I had my first drink there, until 1995, when it bombed because new owners didn’t know what they were doing. I brought it back and have had it for 23 years.”
The plan here is the same.
Honor the neighborhood, honor the past and take care of people.
Kings Roadhouse Bar & Grill ($$) will open this spring at 2200 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.