Two guys from New York walk into two Charlotte joints. Then, no joke, they buy them.

Gina’s Pizza Bar is open for business in Port Charlotte’s Murdock Plaza.

Their concepts are different, but they both believe in doing things right.


Gina’s has a beautiful bar, but it’s a restaurant with a bar, not a bar that serves food.
Gina’s serves crispy, thin-crust, New York-style pizza, just like in the day.
Gina’s personal-size pizza is just as good as its large.
Bourdain welcomes you to Gina’s bar.
The former Cap’n and the Cowboy, Smoke’n Pit B-B-Q, and Pitmasters will reopen this spring as Kings Roadhouse, which aims to be a new neighborhood favorite.
