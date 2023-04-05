They’re both the kind of hush-hush hangouts that people try to keep to themselves. Both of them transport diners to a different world.
Given the chefs they attract, such spots don’t stay hidden for long.
Last summer, Michael Begler kicked off his new ownership of Port Charlotte’s Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica by throwing an exclusive $90-a-plate, five-course wine-tasting dinner.
It came close to being a kitchen nightmare.
The chef who wrote the menu — from bacon-wrapped dates and vichyssoise to crab-stuffed sole rollatini, duck breast, and Siesta Key Rum Torta Boarozzi — dropped out of sight two days before the event.
Though not originally hired as a chef, William Wiesmeth, Begler’s managing partner, singlehandedly saved the day.
“William stepped in and prepared all this,” Begler told the guests, who broke into applause.
“You gotta do what you gotta do,” Wiesmeth said, who’s also been known to fix the dish machine, unplug drains and wash dishes in a pinch.
Today, while Rossini regroups, he can be found in the back of the house at Begler’s other Port Charlotte restaurant — BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante.
While videos of Tony Bourdain, patron saint of chefs, play on the wall-mounted TV, he makes magic with a new menu, in the kitchen from which Chef Walter Staples recently moved on.
The menu still features Italian standards like lasagna and chicken parm, but Wiesmeth has added creative twists, like julienned curls of zucchini atop red pepper-stuffed salmon, and seared scallops on gorgonzola risotto.
Given his Hudson Valley cheffing cred, it was only a matter of time before he made a local name for himself.
He first learned how to use fresh garden produce from his Army-chef grandfather.
“We had a big family, so he had to cook like it was the Army,” Wiesmeth said.
He went on to work for Iron Chef contestant Kathy Egan, chef/owner of Fusion Café & Wine Bar of Monroe, New York, then became head chef at the iconic 71-year-old Tony Boffa’s Italian Restaurant in Middletown.
“I always knew I wanted to be a chef,” he said. “Ever since I was 13, walking to my first job washing dishes at The Jolly Onion on weekends, I just wanted to be in the kitchen.”
BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante ($$-$$$, O), 941-249-9205, 992 Tamiami Trail (Grand Oaks Plaza off Sherbourne Street), Port Charlotte, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE
Englewood’s two-year-old Cape Haze Tavern has seen its share of stellar chefs — including Buffalo native Ryan Spaulding and the superb Susie Gordon, who now runs the kitchen at her and brother Scott’s second Placida Grill.
Last summer, Executive Chef John Ellis started shaking things up at the tavern, whipping up the sort of creative tasting menus that had earned him kudos at the Wyvern’s 88 Keys Florida in Punta Gorda.
“I just kinda throw it together,” he said modestly.
The Port Charlotte High alum made his culinary chops at Charlotte’s OG “vo-tech” (now Charlotte Technical College) and has been cooking nonstop for the last 25 years.
Now he has a new Cape Haze venue, for which he’s prepared a lavish additional menu, under practically the same roof.
Last year, owners Andy Kirchberger and Polina Voinevych temporarily closed Cape Haze Tavern to screen the patio, install fans and expand into the space next door, which they also own.
Rather than tear down walls or expand the dining room, they recently opened a sophisticated speakeasy there, with a secret entrance and an air of exclusivity.
The Rabbit Hole is a luxurious, yacht-inspired bar/dining area with room for as many as 50 guests to enjoy the likes of Chef John’s carpaccio, tartare, and sea bass crudo.
Mixologist-made cocktails, fine bourbons and big-name live musicians amped through a state-of-the-art sound system keep the place hopping on the nights that it’s open.
Cape Haze Tavern ($$-$$$, O), 941-830-8946, 3745 Cape Haze Drive, Rotonda Heights, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
The Rabbit Hole ($$-$$$), 941-830-8712, is open 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and available for receptions, rehearsals and special events. Reservations required.
