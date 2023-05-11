When busy season winds down — traditionally between Easter and Mother’s Day — local restaurants face a moment of truth. If they’ve been able to stash the cash for slower times, they’ll be fine.
If not, well, Jerry Presseller, general manager of the Punta Gorda Farmers Market and former chair of the Downtown Merchants Association, once put it perfectly.
“Cash is exciting, quick and easy, but also easy to spend. You have to put it in the bank, because in the summertime it dries up. You need a minimum six months’ money or you aren’t going to make it through.”
Some say we now have a year-round season.
But May is also when reality looks businesses square in the eye, and they respond with truncated summertime hours, layoffs and downright departures.
On the flip side, testing the waters when they’re less crowded with seasonal customers can be the preferred strategy for new launches, of which we’ve got many.
WHEN THE LEASE IS UP
This column has bid farewell to Punta Gorda’s Village Fish Market and Wood Street Grill, but even more have closed and will close their doors.
Chef/owner Alex Huerta recently put the contents of Punta Gorda’s two-year-old El Dorado Mexican Grill up for sale, reporting that the lease was not renewed.
Tiki Tom Watson has had a rollicking five-year run at The BEAN on 41 Coffee Shop, the café that he came to call “Trumpytown.”
Watson’s BEAN began as a piece of Hawaii, with an Aloha Corner and a surfboard-toting parrot.
But the place’s original motto, “consistent, fresh and fun,” took on a new political meaning three years ago when, ahead of the 2020 election, Watson made it a MAGA-themed Trump center, friendly to likeminded folk who supported the then-president.
It wasn’t always a popular position, but Watson never backed down.
Recently, however, he announced on Facebook: “Tiki Tom Retiring. TRUMPYTOWN For Sale.”
Want to buy a coffeehouse? Message Watson at 239-386-8295.
Their PG Social House combined sweet shop, play space and décor store on the corner of Cross Street and W. Marion Avenue.
This time of year, about a year ago, its owners, the entrepreneurial Scott sisters, Carissa and Alicia, added 264 on Marion Avenue, a deli and boutique, in the historic former Cubby’s Homemade Ice Cream building.
They would later focus all their energy there, after Becky’s Garden Shoppe and Persnickety came to occupy the other corner properties.
One night recently, they removed the contents of 264 on Marion Ave, locking the doors behind them.
They announced to friends and supporters: “Things happened pretty quickly, and we had to make moves a lot faster than anticipated. Our lease was up, and now we are on the hunt for ... a new home to ... hold our dreams, visions and recipes.”
They were quick to reassure customers that all catering orders would be fulfilled. They’ll also continue to take catering orders for sandwiches and custom charcuterie, at 264onmarionave@gmail.com.
Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille in Englewood also closed its doors and its lease. It has already been taken over, and will be renamed, by Kevin and Cherie Sawyer, former managers of Snook’s Bayside at Royal Palm Marina.
In the last few months we’ve gained three new pizzerias: Gina’s Pizza Bar, Delicious Pizza Gelato European Treats and, perhaps sometime in May, Slice 82, a Jersey-style drive-thru/takeout/deliverer that’s been promising to move into the former Charlotte Harbor Rib City Express space at 4233 Tamiami Trail.
But so many fast-casual Asian eateries have just opened or will open soon that they’ll soon outnumber even new pizzerias.
Already open: Koi Asian Bistro — NOT to be confused with Ikoi in North Port, below — serving sushi and Chinese in Port Charlotte’s Village Marketplace, and Thai 2 Go, Englewood’s first authentic all-Thai eatery, in Lemon Bay Shopping Center. After soft-opening on April 20, Thai 2 Go had lines out the door until fire alarm code technicalities forced it to close temporarily. It reopened May 4.
On the way: chains JA Ramen Curry at Peachland Promenade, Poke Island bowls and boba (bubble tea) in LTM Party Plaza, and Mochinut Japanese doughnuts in Village Marketplace, not to mention the endlessly awaited Tokyo Endless Hibachi & Sushi in Quesada Commons.
But one new place that should be No. 1 on everyone’s Asian to-eat list is Ikoi Sushi & Hibachi — the new baby of Eric Lin and Carina Xu, owners of Port Charlotte’s popular Big Bamboo Asian Fusion on El Jobean Road.
Its gestation was so long, tied up in pandemic and hurricane supply-chain kinks, it ended up opening on Big Bamboo’s third anniversary.
Unlike Big Bamboo’s pan-Asian menu, the 1,300-square-foot, 34-seat Ikoi specializes in Japanese, including sushi, sashimi, five different poke bowls, hibachi and teriyaki plates, and a generous lunchtime bento box with teriyaki, four-piece California roll, three gyoza dumplings, rice and soup.
Like everything else that Lin and Xu do, the details at Ikoi were more nailed down for a soft opening than they are any given day at longer-lived restaurants.
Instead of paper-sleeved, connected bamboo chopsticks that hardly ever break apart right, Ikoi provides elegant black carved sticks in a red-and-black Ikoi sleeve. Hand-painted Japanese fish and waves roll along one wall. Pots of flowers brighten each table. The first 5,000 guests got a special Ikoi tote bag.
Now that this project is launched, Lin is scouting out his next — a 5,000-square-foot fine-dining restaurant with a piano bar.
“So customers can sit down, enjoy the food and music, and relax,” he said. “That’s my dream restaurant.”
Ikoi Sushi & Hibachi ($$), 941-855-8856, 1471 S. Sumter Blvd., Suite 104, North Port, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Monday, closed Tuesday. Beer and sake available.
