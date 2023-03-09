THE SCENE: Shhh, soft openings

They say there are no coincidences — especially in a small-town restaurant universe where longtime owners circle each other in overlapping orbits.
These fellows believe in hard work, grow eateries like crops, and likely will never retire.
Between them, they’re the minds behind nine restaurants and five changes of cuisine.
Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Englewood wouldn’t be the same without Jimmy Psicharis and Arturo Guido.
Today, at opposite ends of Charlotte County, they continue to try new things while continuing what they do best.
PITA & PUFF SOFT-LANDS
Dimitri “Jimmy” Psicharis is Greek, through and through. He once raised olive trees there. But he and his family haven’t always specialized in the cuisine of their homeland.
Locals got a clue that they were about to do so again when Psicharis repainted the property he owns at 2665 Tamiami Trail. Once again it got a roof blue as the Greek flag, after four years of Camila's Mexican red.
But diners had to wait nearly two more years before the Psicharis family — Jimmy’s grandson Dimitri, Dimitri’s dad and his uncle — would open the doors of their new Pita & Puff.
Talk about a soft opening.
The restaurant launched without advance notice, late one afternoon. Months ago the family had bought a grand opening banner, but when they unrolled it, it read “Opening Soon.”
They instead posted paper announcements on the windows and turned on their “OPEN” light. Customers started arriving at once.
The fast-casual eatery, papered with posters of Greece, serves a Greek menu of Olympian proportions — stuffed grape leaves, hummus and Greek salad; platters of chicken, steak and shaved gyro meat; pastitsio (Greek layered pasta) and spanakopita (spinach pie in puff pastry). There are also burgers, pitas, wraps and heavenly Greek hand-cut fries with feta and seasonings.
The eponymous “puff” is a warm dessert.
• • •
In 1985, when Jimmy opened his first restaurant — the popular Giorgio’s — at 2665 Tamiami, it served about as much Greek food as a diner.
The only hint of the Mediterranean was its deep-blue roof.
It had gyro meat and Greek salad, sure, but it really specialized in an eclectic, dinerish menu of steaks, pasta, seafood, ribs, chicken, burgers, salads and sandwiches — served in such elephantine portions, by friendly servers, that it became a retirees’ mecca.
Hit hard by Hurricane Charley, Giorgio’s took its time reopening and didn’t undergo its first transformation until 2009, when it became Jimmy’s Grill, still blue-roofed and mixing more Mediterranean with its American cuisine.
Meanwhile, Jimmy’s family was running Elena’s South (today’s Elena’s, now under new owners) in Punta Gorda, with the same formula of ample portions, a diner-size menu and friendly service. In 2016, his daughter Dawn and son-in-law Carlos Gremli would open Toula’s, serving fresh Greek fast-casual breakfast, lunch and dinner on West Marion Avenue.
But the Port Charlotte building that Jimmy bought 37 years ago still feels like home to the Psicharises.
“We raised our kids here,” said Jimmy’s wife, Christina. “We’ve reopened mostly for the children—our sons, Louie and Chris.”
Pita & Puff ($$), 941-249-4309, 2665 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
HE LETS THE GOOD TIMES ROLL
Around 1985, Arturo Guido left Mexico and found work on a farm in Wauchula.
At about the same time, Jimmy Psicharis was opening Giorgio’s.
“Why don’t you come work with us?” suggested some of Guido’s friends who were working at Giorgio’s.
Guido walked in, started washing dishes and stayed, eventually learning everything from Jimmy.
After Hurricane Charley trashed Giorgio’s, Guido took a big risk starting his own restaurant: Englewood’s Good Times Diner.
Five years later, he’d done so well with Jimmy’s own formula of friendly service, lots of good food and great prices that he also opened Little Good Times Diner on King’s Highway in Port Charlotte (since sold to a good friend).
Eight years ago, Guido returned to Jimmy’s Grill — but not to wash dishes. This time he launched his third restaurant there.
At the time, Jimmy — who still owned the building — wanted to focus instead on Elena’s. So, Guido took over Jimmy’s, renamed it Camila Restaurant after his daughter and rebranded it two years later as a popular Mexican restaurant, Las Margaritas de Camilas. The pandemic would shut it down.
“One restaurant is enough,” said Guido, who now focuses all his energy on Good Times Diner.
But he’s always been willing to reroute a restaurant to different cuisine. Over the years, he’s gone from all-American diner to his Mexican roots and beyond.
Last year he added popular barbecue nights to the daytime menu at Good Times.
Now he’s begun quietly serving his own Italian menu with apps, pizza, pasta entrées and subs, every day starting at 2 p.m.
Good Times Diner ($-$$), 941-473-1411, 1500 Placida Road (Merchants Crossing beside Publix), Englewood, is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with Italian from 2 to 8 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
