THE SCENE: Shhh, soft openings

Two eateries have something in common

They say there are no coincidences — especially in a small-town restaurant universe where longtime owners circle each other in overlapping orbits.

These fellows believe in hard work, grow eateries like crops, and likely will never retire.


Christina and Jimmy Psicharis feel they’re back home again at Pita & Puff, located in their original Port Charlotte restaurant.
 
 
 
 
2665 Tamiami Trail, still a Psicharis restaurant, is now serving all-Greek cuisine as Pita & Puff.
Pita & Puff’s Greek Platter includes Greek salad, stuffed grape leaves, chicken, pastitsio and spanakopita.
The fast-casual Pita & Puff has a clean, simple interior with touches of Greece.
Jimmy’s Restaurant transitioned to ownership with former dishwasher Arturo Guido in 2015.
Shapeshifting local restaurateur Arturo Guido has served everything from all-American to his native Mexican, barbecue and, now, Italian cuisine.

Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.

Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

An error occurred