THE SCENE: What’s on the menu?

Venice, Nokomis, Englewood renewals

COVID, revolving-door workers and ballooning food costs changed our dining experience.

Restaurants that once opened earlier stopped serving lunch.


WallysSign.jpg
Wally’s Pour House has been a Tamiami Trail landmark for 30 years in South Venice.
WallysPHPierogi.jpg
Wally’s Pour House will still have pierogis and serve them longer hours than ever.
AnitaGrill.jpg
Chargrilled Mediterranean lamb chops from Anita’s new dinner menu.
AnitaTrio.jpg
Anita’s dinner Burger Trio is Italian with mozz and pesto, Spanish with prosciutto, and Mediterranean kofte saganaki with feta-crumbled truffle fries.
ArcticAllCroissant.jpg
Arctic Alligator Creamery & Bakery now serves lunch, including specialty chicken salad with raisins, here on a croissant.  
LockBreakfast.jpg
Lock ‘N Key’s Country Benedict has two poached eggs, two sausage patties and buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, served alongside seasoned potatoes.
