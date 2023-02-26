THE SCENE: What’s on the menu?

COVID, revolving-door workers and ballooning food costs changed our dining experience.
Restaurants that once opened earlier stopped serving lunch.
But now, not only has lunch made a comeback, so has breakfast.
POUR HOUSE GOES SMOKELESS, GROWS MENU
Wally Haidai, owner of The Captain’s Club (today’s White Elephant), wasn’t just an Englewood restaurateur.
He was also a big kidder, with a cornball sense of humor that relished wordplay. This same jokester christened his Venice venture with a play on the term “poor house.”
The genie on the Wally’s Pour House sign has its own triple-entendre slogan: “Where The Spirits Live.” Former cook Erin Quinlan swore Wally was still with them in spirit, changing the clocks and toppling stacked ashtrays.
Now the ashtrays are gone, so Wally has to find something else to do.
South Venice’s 30-year-old Wally’s Pour House was a dying breed — a neighborhood pub where you could eat home cooking, drink and smoke with your buddies.
Wood-paneled, long and dark as a mineshaft, with a spotless bar that gleams with the polish of countless elbows and swipes of the bar cloth, Wally’s remains as cool a place as any for beers and burgers on a hot afternoon.
But the irony of Wally’s genie rising from a cloud of smoke wasn’t lost on anyone. The smoke-filled bar served food only from noon to 4 p.m., to avoid selling more than the 10% food cap required by smoking regulations.
Mike Riley of Big Mikes Pizza in Venice, who’s bought Wally’s, said, “The rules about smoking in bars have changed. Even though smoking was grandfathered in, there can’t be smoking if there’s food.”
Especially the amount of food that he plans to serve, as late as possible, depending on kitchen help.
“We’ll be freshening it up over the next couple of years and bringing new life to it. And, yes, we’ll still have pierogis.”
Wally’s Pour House ($, O), 941-493-0677, 1730 Tamiami Trail, South Venice, is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
DINNER AT ANITA’S
Breakfast and lunch are the same homemade favorites as ever in the Nokomis restaurant with the big blue Chevy on its wall.
But dinner at Anita’s Restaurant has taken a sharp right turn toward the Mediterranean and new owner Yonni Dragani’s Albanian roots.
“At five years old, I was in the kitchen,” she said. “I remember rolling the dough for my first spinach pie when I was seven.”
Along with Anita’s original recipes for broasted chicken, liver and onions, and chicken parm, dinner’s now a slate of opulent Eastern European offerings, with a fine wine list.
Liver and onions have become a hot meze Albanian beef liver with red onions. Other hot apps include flaming cheese (saganaki) with caramelized fig and lemon.
Cold meze with warm pita include hummus, tzatziki, dolmades (stuffed fig leaves), babaganoush, and the enticing Imam Bayildi, baked whole eggplant filled with bell peppers, caramelized onions and tomatoes.
And all those are just starters.
Chargrilled seafood ranges from Mediterranean branzino (sea bass) to a massive seafood platter of prawns, scallops, Spanish octopus, calamari and salmon. On the land side are steaks, chops, kebabs and kofte (meatballs). If you’re hungry for doner kebabs, they have those, too.
Whatever delights they serve for dessert, you probably won’t have room for them.
Anita’s Restaurant ($$-$$$), 941-485-3859, 441 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, is open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
BREAKFAST AT THE BEACH
Out for an early walk on Englewood Beach?
When 8 a.m. rolls around, you can stop for a Bloody and Benedict at Lock ‘N Key, where the party (and the happy hour) starts earlier these days.
The Atamanchuk family’s new restaurant, Magnolias on the Bay, sidelined breakfast and lunch. But their iconic beachfront bistro has for the first time started flipping eggs, baking biscuits and brewing eight different lattes, from 8 to 11 a.m. every day of the week.
The menu includes favorites like eggs Benedict, pancakes, French toast, breakfast burritos, omelets, handhelds and bowls.
As if that weren’t enough, happy hour starts at 8, too, and keeps on going until 6 p.m. Morning cocktails of course include Bloody Marys, but among them is the Bloody Bull, with blue cheese olives and a dash of au jus.
Or skip the muffins and start your day instead with a shot of Jelly Donut, French Toast, Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Misfit Morning (who in the world dreamed up Skrewball PB whiskey with orange juice and bacon?) instead.
Lock ‘N Key Restaurant ($$-$$$, O), 941-474-1517, 2045 N. Beach Road, Englewood, is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Arrive early for best parking and seats.
ICE CREAM, BAKERY, LUNCH
Englewood’s A Better Scoop owners Sarah and Kevin Gleba started churning their own ice cream in 2019 and haven’t stopped growing since. Their latest addition is lunch.
They make as many as 60 ice cream flavors in a spotless Englewood shop/wholesale creamery — The Arctic Alligator — where, last year, Connie Smoot joined them as a baker after the Glebas doubled their space.
Now Smoot operates the bakery side of The Arctic Alligator Creamery & Bakery, making cinnamon rolls, muffins, pies, cakes, cupcakes, brownies and cookies.
When Smoot started at the Alligator, Sarah said, “Now our options are endless.”
That proved prophetic, now that they’ve rolled out tuna, chicken and egg salad, ham, turkey and BLT sandwiches on multigrain, white, croissant or wrap. They also have sandwich specials and soups of the day like broccoli cheddar and navy bean, and stuffed tomato or trio salad.
Arctic Alligator Creamery & Bakery ($, O), 941-460-3647, 3385 S. Access Road, Englewood, is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast and lunch 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
