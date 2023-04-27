When one door closes around here, it rarely stays shut for long. And sometimes things aren’t quite the same afterwards.

ERA’S END FOR WOOD STREET GRILL


WoodStreetGrill.jpg

Wood Street Grill has closed its doors after nearly 20 years. It will become a doughnut shop.

 
WoodStreetJoyceTom.jpg

Chef Tom Robinson, here with wife Joyce, has sold Wood Street Grill to a new owner. They look forward to a future somewhere without hurricanes.

 
PioneersExpress.jpg

The future home of Pioneers Express will occupy a courtyard patio and two adjacent units at 2686 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.

 
NinosSteakEgg.jpg

On May 2, the new Nino’s Cafe & Bakery will reopen, serving breakfast sandwiches like the steak, egg and cheese bagel, and more.

 
TamiamiTavernDrinks.jpg

As of May 1, you can enjoy a $5 bloody Mary or mimosa with your Tamiami Tavern breakfast.

 
   

Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.

Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

