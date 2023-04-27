When one door closes around here, it rarely stays shut for long. And sometimes things aren’t quite the same afterwards.
ERA’S END FOR WOOD STREET GRILL
In just one more year, Wood Street Grill could have had a 20th anniversary.
The 700-square-foot Punta Gorda eatery at 221 Wood St. had been going strong under that name since 2004, when late Chef Richard Faria and his wife, Shelley, bought and renamed the little Lunch Box Grill.
What Chef Richard accomplished there went far beyond the physical dimensions of the place.
Wood Street Grill became so well known for the chef’s award-winning catering that it was chosen to feed the Food Network crew filming “Restaurant: Impossible” at Port Charlotte’s Cap’n and the Cowboy in 2012.
Executive producer Marc Summers called it “the best catered food in the last five years of taping.”
For a place with eight seats inside, and a few more out, Wood Street had a way of attracting chefs with serious chops, who served 5-star food at a 1-dollar-sign price.
Chef Richard Faria brought 25 years’ cheffing cred to ownership.
He and Shelley, daughter Madison and son Austin ran the grill for 17 years as a popular family business, making everything fresh daily for a crowd of regulars from the nearby Punta Gorda Justice Center and doctors’ offices.
Madison Keyt remembered, “My dad really made the place amazing. We had a great customer crowd, and my parents saw kids grow up. Its closing is definitely bittersweet for us all.”
“We had a long run,” Shelley said. “Both kids were raised there. They’d set up in the morning and laugh about going to school smelling like bacon.
“They didn’t want me to sell it, it was such a piece of our family. My husband loved Wood Street Grill and his customers, and they loved him.”
When Shelley finally let the eatery go in 2021, New England chef Thomas Robinson had the right stuff to handle it as a retirement gig.
Trained as a cook in the military, Robinson got as creative as he could with daily menus handed down by the Pentagon, but it was the Culinary Institute of America that honed his skills for a lifelong career in fine dining.
One of the first places he and wife Joyce ate after arriving in Punta Gorda was Wood Street Grill. Three months later, they owned the place and continued making everything fresh to order.
They drew their own crowd of regulars but were only just breaking even, Tommy said.
In the future, it will be a doughnut shop called Lulu’s.
PIONEERS STILL PIONEERING
Everything from great food to flamboyant décor seems the same at Pioneers Pizza. But, as usual, the Barone family has bigger plans.
Pioneers’ three-year-old Punta Gorda location was on the market only 60 days recently before its sale to new owners. The menu and name remain the same.
Taking a rare break at Pioneers Port Charlotte’s tiki bar, Ricky Barone said, “We have a big enough name that we don’t need more huge places. We have a big home base right here.
“Now we’re geared toward opening Pioneers Expresses and considering franchising.”
His goal is to find ailing restaurants, starting with five small stores heading north from Port Charlotte.
“I’ll go in and put my stamp on them, build them up and sell them.”
Expresses will have Pioneers’ signature psychedelic paint jobs and basic menus of Pioneers favorites including, of course, pizza, plus salads, wings and sandwiches.
“If you want a quick bite for sit down or take out, go to Pioneers Express,” said Barone. “But if you want a nice, sit-down meal, come to Pioneers Pizza Port Charlotte.”
The first Pioneers Express will open this fall in the now-shuttered Captain Phantasy’s Pizzeria (formerly Amicis Pizzeria and, way before that, Nancy’s Place) at 2686 Tamiami Trail, Unit 6.
Barone will spread out into an adjacent courtyard patio and the next-door Unit 5, making the Express yet another local pizzeria coexisting near an ice cream parlor.
Pioneers Pizza ($$, O), 941-235-2424, 4560 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
NINO’S RISES FROM RUBBLE
Last summer, Nino’s Bakery founder Will Levi reflected, “If our expansion is completed to the fullest extent, we’ll be the biggest wholesale bakery in Southwest Florida.”
Hurricane Ian had other ideas, crippling the 8,000-square-foot Cooper Street property with severe damage.
In the storm’s aftermath, the only way customers could get their Nino’s Christmas and Easter goodies was first-come-first-served from popup kiosks.
Nino’s won Sun News Media’s 2022 Best of Charlotte Bakery/Donuts anyway.
There’s just no keeping the Nino’s family down. After all, this year marks their 10th anniversary on Cooper Street.
On May 2, they opened a new fast-casual bakery/cafe there, with internet and phone ports at the tables.
There’ll be Nino’s classic Italian pastries and cookies, hearty brioche doughnuts made fresh daily, pies, cakes and breads, all still using unbromated flour, real butter and farm-fresh local eggs.
Customers order at the counter, eat breakfast or lunch inside or out, or do takeout.
The cafe serves not only sandwiches, daily hot specials, beer and wine, but also take-and-heat meals.
Nino’s coffee breaks are a whole new experience, too, with fresh-ground American, espresso, cappuccino and specialty coffees which can include a shot of your favorite liquor.
Nino’s Bakery & Cafe ($-$$, O), 941-833-8912, 3078 Cooper St. Extension, Punta Gorda, is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, except for Thursdays’ 9 a.m. opening. Call for special-order cakes and catering for business meetings, parties and private inflight meals.
TAMIAMI TAVERN GOES FULL TIME
April 23 was a heartbreaking day for Punta Gorda restaurateurs Sue and Nick Randall.
After 42 years in Fishermen’s Village, the Village Fish Market, which they’d owned since 2001, closed its doors.
But when those doors closed, new things began at the Randalls’ sister restaurant, Tamiami Tavern.
Having absorbed the Fish Market’s staff, the tavern now serves an extraordinary breakfast daily from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and lunch/dinner from noon to 9 p.m.
Tamiami Tavern ($$-$$$, O), 941-639-6500, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 9 p.m. daily.
